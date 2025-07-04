Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Weekender
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Celebrate Japanese Canadian Arts and Culture at Powell Street Festival

Vancouver’s beloved annual summer festival returns Aug. 2 to 3 with live performances, food, family fun and community spirit.

Festival goers line up for kakigori (shaved ice) and other popular treats at the Vancouver Japanese Language School food booth. They are on a shaded street featuring signage for different vendors.
Festival goers line up for kakigori (shaved ice) and other popular treats at the Vancouver Japanese Language School food booth, one of many community-run stalls at Powell Street Festival. Photo by Andy Chan.
Powell Street Festival Society YesterdayThe Tyee

Vancouver’s vibrant Powell Street Festival returns for its 49th year on Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, transforming the streets of the Downtown Eastside into a dynamic celebration of Japanese Canadian arts and culture.

As one of the largest community-driven festivals of its kind in Canada, Powell Street Festival brings together artists, performers, craftspeople and food vendors from across the region. Visitors can enjoy everything from taiko drumming, contemporary dance, indie music and martial arts demonstrations to Japanese calligraphy, craft markets and the ever-popular Sumo Tournament.

This year’s lineup features an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary performances on multiple stages, along with an array of delicious Japanese cuisine — from yakisoba to fresh sushi. The festival also offers interactive activities for children and families, providing an inclusive space for people of all ages to connect and celebrate. Some highlights include:

And of course, no Powell Street Festival is complete without the annual Sumo Tournament, where local competitors bring a fun and friendly spirit to this traditional sport. This is always a crowd favourite!

In addition to performances and events, the festival features an array of Japanese cuisine, from yakisoba and okonomiyaki to Japanese cold noodle and spam sushi. There will also be interactive activities for children and families, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

Powell Street Festival is about honouring Japanese Canadian heritage, fostering intercultural understanding and building community. We invite everyone to come experience this joyful event and be part of its ongoing story. Admission is free, and all are welcome. For more information, including the full schedule of events and accessibility details, visit the festival’s website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners.

