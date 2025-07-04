Celebrate Japanese Canadian Arts and Culture at Powell Street Festival

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Vancouver’s vibrant Powell Street Festival returns for its 49th year on Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, transforming the streets of the Downtown Eastside into a dynamic celebration of Japanese Canadian arts and culture.

As one of the largest community-driven festivals of its kind in Canada, Powell Street Festival brings together artists, performers, craftspeople and food vendors from across the region. Visitors can enjoy everything from taiko drumming, contemporary dance, indie music and martial arts demonstrations to Japanese calligraphy, craft markets and the ever-popular Sumo Tournament.

This year’s lineup features an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary performances on multiple stages, along with an array of delicious Japanese cuisine — from yakisoba to fresh sushi. The festival also offers interactive activities for children and families, providing an inclusive space for people of all ages to connect and celebrate. Some highlights include:

Chibi Taiko (Saturday, 4 to 4:30 p.m., Diamond Stage): Vancouver’s pioneering youth taiko drumming ensemble brings energetic rhythms to the stage, promoting this unique art form across generations.

Japanese Canadian Youth Mixer (Sunday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Vancouver Japanese Language School, Room 416): A welcoming social gathering for young Japanese Canadians to mingle, connect and build community.

Landscapes of Home (Saturday, 4 to 5 p.m., Firehall Arts Centre): A compelling film and panel exploring the resilience of Japanese Canadians and new perspectives on the meaning of home.

And of course, no Powell Street Festival is complete without the annual Sumo Tournament, where local competitors bring a fun and friendly spirit to this traditional sport. This is always a crowd favourite!

In addition to performances and events, the festival features an array of Japanese cuisine, from yakisoba and okonomiyaki to Japanese cold noodle and spam sushi. There will also be interactive activities for children and families, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

Powell Street Festival is about honouring Japanese Canadian heritage, fostering intercultural understanding and building community. We invite everyone to come experience this joyful event and be part of its ongoing story. Admission is free, and all are welcome. For more information, including the full schedule of events and accessibility details, visit the festival’s website.