Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

CONTEST: Win Two Weekend Passes to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival

One lucky Tyee reader will enjoy three days of concerts, artisan markets, workshops and more.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival TodayThe Tyee

A large crowd of people with arms raised, looking toward an outdoor stage under a white canopy.
The main stage at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival. Photo by Clayton Wong.

Happening July 18 to 20 at stunning ʔəy̓alməxʷ / Iy̓ál̓mexw Jericho Beach Park, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is more than just a music festival. Now in its 48th season, it is a community celebration filled with dancing, storytelling, food, artisan markets and more. This is the place where musical borders dissolve and the beach becomes a stage for cultural connection and discovery. Throughout the festival site, visitors enjoy a vibrant mosaic of global artistry and Canadian heart all weekend long.

Music highlights on the main stage include international trailblazers like the Zawose Queens from Tanzania and Bab L’ Bluz from Morocco, alongside Canadian icons like Elisapie, Ocie Elliott and Haram. From the soul-stirring power of Ruthie Foster to the dreamy folk harmonies of the Milk Carton Kids and the genre-melting brilliance of Shooglenifty, there’s something onstage for everyone.

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival is a celebration of culture, creativity and connection. The weekend pass gives festival goers the opportunity to soak up three days of music with over 40 concerts on four stages. It also includes access to artisan markets with handmade goods, festival eats with food vendors, collaborative artist workshops, family-friendly zones with programming for little folk fans and sunset singalongs on the beach.

Whether you’re a lifelong folk fan or a first-timer ready to discover something new, this year’s festival is an invitation to show up, slow down and soak up the music.

Enter below to win two weekend passes to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival, happening July 18 to 20. For more information, visit their website.

About the Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver Folk Music Festival is a not-for-profit society and charitable organization with a goal of presenting one of Vancouver’s most celebrated and beloved music festivals every year. The festival values artistic excellence, diversity and inclusiveness, environmental stewardship and social justice.

The festival takes place on the unceded and traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Nation. To learn more about the lineup and this year’s offerings, go to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners.

