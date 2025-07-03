CONTEST: Win Two Weekend Passes to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Happening July 18 to 20 at stunning ʔəy̓alməxʷ / Iy̓ál̓mexw Jericho Beach Park, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is more than just a music festival. Now in its 48th season, it is a community celebration filled with dancing, storytelling, food, artisan markets and more. This is the place where musical borders dissolve and the beach becomes a stage for cultural connection and discovery. Throughout the festival site, visitors enjoy a vibrant mosaic of global artistry and Canadian heart all weekend long.

Music highlights on the main stage include international trailblazers like the Zawose Queens from Tanzania and Bab L’ Bluz from Morocco, alongside Canadian icons like Elisapie, Ocie Elliott and Haram. From the soul-stirring power of Ruthie Foster to the dreamy folk harmonies of the Milk Carton Kids and the genre-melting brilliance of Shooglenifty, there’s something onstage for everyone.

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival is a celebration of culture, creativity and connection. The weekend pass gives festival goers the opportunity to soak up three days of music with over 40 concerts on four stages. It also includes access to artisan markets with handmade goods, festival eats with food vendors, collaborative artist workshops, family-friendly zones with programming for little folk fans and sunset singalongs on the beach.

Whether you’re a lifelong folk fan or a first-timer ready to discover something new, this year’s festival is an invitation to show up, slow down and soak up the music.

Enter below to win two weekend passes to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival, happening July 18 to 20. For more information, visit their website.







About the Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver Folk Music Festival is a not-for-profit society and charitable organization with a goal of presenting one of Vancouver’s most celebrated and beloved music festivals every year. The festival values artistic excellence, diversity and inclusiveness, environmental stewardship and social justice.

The festival takes place on the unceded and traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Nation. To learn more about the lineup and this year’s offerings, go to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival website.

