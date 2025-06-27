CONTEST: Win Tickets to See ‘The Dark Lady’ at Bard on the Beach

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to See ‘The Dark Lady’ at Bard on the Beach

Don’t miss this enthralling production from Canadian actor and playwright Jessica B. Hill.

Bard on the Beach TodayThe Tyee

Actor Arghavan Jenati looks backwards at the camera, wearing a black corset dress with sheer sleeves. She is against a blue background featuring cursive text.
Arghavan Jenati as Emilia Bassano in The Dark Lady. Photo and image design by Emily Cooper.

Bard on the Beach proudly presents the British Columbia debut of Canadian actor and playwright Jessica B. Hill’s The Dark Lady, running July 3 to Sept. 19 at the Douglas Campbell Theatre in Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park.

The Dark Lady shines a light on Emilia Bassano, a multiracial, trilingual woman who was England’s first published poet — and a contemporary to William Shakespeare.

Fast-paced and spellbinding, The Dark Lady paints an image of what the relationship between Bassano and Shakespeare could have been if she was indeed the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

Starring Arghavan Jenati as Emilia Bassano and Nathan Kay as William Shakespeare, this tale of drive, love and legacy is intimate and sure to sweep you off your feet.

Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to see The Dark Lady, valid July 3 to Sept. 14, 2025. Please note that prize tickets are subject to availability and not valid for opening nights, Bard Fireworks Nights or A+ zone seats.

Fill out my online form.

About Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival’s 36th season runs June 10 to Sept. 20 in two modern theatre tents in the spectacular setting of Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park.

The 2025 festival includes ‘Much Ado about Nothing,’ ‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]’ and ‘The Dark Lady.’

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Bard on the Beach’s website or call 604-739-0559. [Tyee]

Read more: Theatre

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll