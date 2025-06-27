CONTEST: Win Tickets to See ‘The Dark Lady’ at Bard on the Beach

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Bard on the Beach proudly presents the British Columbia debut of Canadian actor and playwright Jessica B. Hill’s The Dark Lady, running July 3 to Sept. 19 at the Douglas Campbell Theatre in Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park.

The Dark Lady shines a light on Emilia Bassano, a multiracial, trilingual woman who was England’s first published poet — and a contemporary to William Shakespeare.

Fast-paced and spellbinding, The Dark Lady paints an image of what the relationship between Bassano and Shakespeare could have been if she was indeed the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

Starring Arghavan Jenati as Emilia Bassano and Nathan Kay as William Shakespeare, this tale of drive, love and legacy is intimate and sure to sweep you off your feet.

Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to see The Dark Lady, valid July 3 to Sept. 14, 2025. Please note that prize tickets are subject to availability and not valid for opening nights, Bard Fireworks Nights or A+ zone seats.

About Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival’s 36th season runs June 10 to Sept. 20 in two modern theatre tents in the spectacular setting of Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park.

The 2025 festival includes ‘Much Ado about Nothing,’ ‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]’ and ‘The Dark Lady.’

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Bard on the Beach’s website or call 604-739-0559.

