Don’t Miss ‘Inner Elder’ Onstage at the Firehall Arts Centre

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

The Firehall Arts Centre is pleased to present Inner Elder, a powerful solo show created and performed by award-winning Cree artist Michelle Thrush.

It takes great imagination to survive. A young Indigenous girl growing up in Alberta navigates a world of substance abuse, aliens and the spiritual presence of her guiding grandmothers. In her darkest moments, her superhero Kookum with magic moccasins appears to help light the way forward. With humour, forgiveness and truth, she is able to heal from the past and transform her future.

Inner Elder is a transformative journey through real-life memories. Through heartfelt storytelling, Michelle Thrush (from APTN's Blackstone, CBC's North of 60 and Arctic Air) weaves real-life memories with laughter, grace and playfulness to explore her own inner Elder. This solo show offers poignant recollections, beautiful humour and intimate storytelling that will open your heart and mind while making you laugh out loud.

“Inner Elder is my love letter to all of us that made it through,” says Thrush. “Thank you for being here. Thank you to all the Elders who hold the stories of this territory.”

Don’t miss Inner Elder at the Firehall Arts Centre from Thursday, May 22, to Saturday, May 31, 2025. For tickets, visit their website.

Read more: Theatre