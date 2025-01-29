Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Watch 'Women of the Fur Trade' This February

Challenging the male gaze, this powerful satirical play follows three women sharing stories in the time of Louis Riel.

Firehall Arts Centre 29 Jan 2025The Tyee

A fire burns on a hearth. On the hearth is a handwritten letter, a framed black and white pencil drawing of Louis Riel, a tea cup, a pair of mockasins and a pair of black leather lace-up shoes.
Don’t miss Women of the Fur Trade — a satire by Anishinaabe and Slovene playwright Frances Koncan, running from Feb. 8 to 23 at the Firehall Arts Centre. Photo by Jon Benjamin.

In modern times we seldom think of the impact the fur trade had on colonization in Canada — though it’s one of the first examples of resource-based extraction that drove the formation of settlements across the country.

Anishinaabe and Slovene playwright Frances Koncan’s Women of the Fur Trade is set in eighteen hundred and something-something, somewhere upon the banks of a Reddish River in Treaty One Territory. This was a time when Indigenous and Métis people were striving for their own sovereignty to build a homeland recognized by Confederation under the leadership of Louis Riel.

Here we meet three very different women with a preference for 21st-century slang who find themselves stuck in a fort having tea and sharing their views on life, love and Riel.

“Frances Koncan’s satirical look at the lives of women during the time of Louis Riel and the colonization of Canada is a very clever way of illustrating the dismantling of the traditional lives of Métis and Indigenous people of the time,” says Firehall’s artistic producer Donna Spencer and director of Women of the Fur Trade.

In the play, the focus is shifted from the male gaze on history to that of the women as they strive to retain and gain power and strength in a rapidly changing world.

“Mixing contemporary references with historical actions allows the story of the play to be told in a manner that takes us from the present to the past and back again,” adds Spencer.

Frances Koncan’s Women on the Fur Trade will have its West Coast premiere at the Firehall Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 8, running to Sunday, Feb. 23.

To learn more about the Firehall Arts Centre, visit their website or find them on Facebook and Instagram. [Tyee]

