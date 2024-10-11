A Glimpse into the Vancouver Writers Fest’s Stunning Lineup

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

A Glimpse into the Vancouver Writers Fest’s Stunning Lineup

Catch more than 120 authors over 85 events, including five by guest curator and bestselling author Kim Thúy.

Vancouver Writers Fest 11 Oct 2024The Tyee

WritersFest2024Illo.png
Finding joy in times of crisis and world disorder is not only a balm; it’s a necessity. Catch the event Finding Joy Amid Turmoil and more at this year’s Writers Fest.

The 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest returns to Granville Island from Oct. 21 to 27 with an impressive lineup of authors, poets, thought leaders and artists.

Kim Thúy, the bestselling Vietnamese-Canadian author of Vi and Ru, joins the festival this year as guest curator, bringing six intriguing and uplifting events that will explore threads of identity, belonging, migration, hardship, hope — and simply brilliant writing that acknowledges and celebrates life in all its wonder.

Some of this year’s guests include Jane Urquhart, Ann Cleeves, Tanya Talaga, Nita Prose, Gabor Maté, Dionne Brand, Elizabeth Renzetti, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Thuận, Ian Williams, Malcolm Gladwell, Louise Erdrich, Rachel Kushner, Beverley McLachlin, Roddy Doyle, Richard Powers, Drew Hayden-Taylor, Daniel Levitin and many more. All told, the festival will feature over 120 authors across 85 events, spanning fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoir and youth literature.

Looking for some event recommendations? We have eight exceptional selectons to get Tyee readers started.

Malcolm Gladwell in Conversation with Ian Hanomansing
Oct. 14 at the Orpheum Theatre

Malcolm Gladwell, the internationally bestselling author behind The Tipping Point, discusses his latest book, Revenge of the Tipping Point, where he explores the darker side of social epidemics and contagious phenomena. He will share his insights in conversation with Ian Hanomansing, host of CBC’s The National.

A Grand Opening: Finding Joy Amid Turmoil
Oct. 21 at the Playhouse Theatre

Finding joy in times of crisis and world disorder is not only a balm; it’s a necessity. In sequential addresses, some of the world’s biggest literary names will share what joy means to them in challenging times. Whether pertaining to the current horrors of global politics and climate crisis, or more personal inner turmoil, finding joy helps us to connect with others, illuminates a path forward, and offers the strength for us to imagine a different future. Featuring Andrey Kurkov, Heather O’Neill, Kim Thúy, Tanya Talaga, Bill Richardson, John Vaillant, Sadiya Ansari and Roddy Doyle, with host Elamin Abdelmahmoud.

Ecosystems for Change: Diana Beresford-Kroeger and Jennifer Grenz
Oct. 23 at Performance Works

These two scientists, authors and visionaries have dedicated their lives to connecting humans to the ecosystems we inhabit and the crucial knowledge we can gain from better respecting them.

As a world-recognized biochemist and botanist, Diana Beresford-Kroeger — the Jane Goodall of plants — urges us to dig deeper into the science of forests and the ways they will save us from climate breakdown in Our Green Heart. Jennifer Grenz, a professor in forest resources management, builds on sacred stories and field observations to share how applying new-old worldviews can save our land — and ourselves — in Medicine Wheel for the Planet. Don’t miss a remarkable event probing how we use scientific lessons from both Indigenous and western thought. Moderated by Sarah Cox.

Listening in the Age of Rage: Ian Williams and Carol Off
Oct. 25 at the Granville Island Stage

A cruel irony of our age is the increasing prevalence of communication, and with it, an almost inverse ability to listen or connect across political and social divides. As Giller Prize-winning author and 2024 Massey lecturer Ian Williams explains, “We’re living at a point now where we can barely talk to each other, right?” The part of the conversation we often forget, he explains, is listening.

This may help to answer former CBC As It Happens host Carol Off’s query about the reason behind the mutating meaning of six words: freedom, democracy, truth, woke, choice and taxes. How can we rebuild our shared vocabulary? Moderated by Kathryn Gretsinger.

The Knowing with Tanya Talaga
October 25 at the Granville Island Stage

Tanya Talaga has transformed Canadians’ understanding of the systemic injustices faced by Indigenous Peoples across the country, and offered deeply important, actionable recommendations for how to meet and overcome such wrongs.

The Knowing is another essential read: the unfolding of Canadian history unlike anything we have read before. She will speak to this deeply personal, seminal work that continues to unravel centuries-long oppression. Moderated by Candis Callison.

Rebuilding Pillars of Society: Gregor Craigie and Jane Philpott
Oct. 26 at the Granville Island Stage

The issues of health care and housing are always top of mind for Canadians, and key issues in this year’s provincial election. In conversation with the Globe and Mail’s health reporter, André Picard, two authors offer practical and politically savvy solutions to ensure these basic human rights are available to all.

CBC host and author Gregor Craigie speaks to how we can restore social housing and affordable homes in Our Crumbling Foundation, and medical expert and former minister of health Jane Philpott discusses the change we need to preserve our health-care system in Health for All. Leave informed… and resolute.

On Grief and Trauma: Personal and Global with Gabor Maté and Raja G. Khouri
Oct. 26 at the Granville Island Stage

After the horrors of the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel and the ongoing atrocities perpetrated in Israel’s war in Gaza, billions of us are trying to process the brutality of these acts, seeing so much trauma, and what it means to seek justice on an international stage.

But what does that processing entail? And how do we begin such processing in both private and community spheres? Together in conversation with Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Dr. Gabor Maté, a retired physician, holocaust survivor and world-renowned trauma expert and Raja G. Khouri, a community organizer, human rights advocate, and co-author of The Wall Between: What Jews and Palestinians Don’t Want to Know about Each Other, discuss the need for a new public language to talk about the profound grief of the last 12 months.

On Matriarchs: Sadiya Ansari, Tessa Hulls and Minelle Mahtani
Oct. 27 at the Waterfront Theatre

Women are the foundation of our lives, our families, our society. Yet the role of matriarchs — our mothers, aunts and grandmothers — is often sorely under-celebrated in western culture. How can we honour the experiences of women who have gone before us, and reckon with the tapestry of love, grief, forgiveness and hope which pierce all their lives?

Together in conversation, Sadiya Ansari (In Exile), Tessa Hulls (Feeding Ghosts) and Minelle Mahtani (May It Have a Happy Ending) will share the stories of generations of women before them; the complexity of identity in motherhood; and what these tales uncover about race, identity and power today. Moderated by Anna Ling Kaye.

Tickets for the Vancouver Writers Fest are on sale now. A simple text version of the guide along with further accessibility information can be found on the Vancouver Writers Fest website. [Tyee]

Read more: Books

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll