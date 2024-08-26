CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to 'Eyes of the Beast'

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Neworld Theatre's Eyes of the Beast: Climate Disaster Stories is about ordinary people surviving these extraordinary times.

This documentary theatre production weaves together the stories of British Columbians who lived through the devastating floods, fires and heat of 2021.

A fishing guide who took his boat into flooded farmland to rescue an alligator, an actor rushed to the hospital for heat stroke after performing in front of the legislature, a mother figuring out how to prepare her child for the future after fire flattened their town, and 27 other people who survived climate change together.

Based on the award-winning journalism of the Climate Disaster Project, whose work was featured in The Tyee’s Bracing for Disasters series, Eyes of the Beast shows how we still have each other during those disasters, creating community amidst catastrophe.

Every performance is followed by a facilitated talkback giving audiences an opportunity to share their thoughts about the stories they’ve just heard, as well as what they think can be done about future climate disasters.

Two lucky Tyee readers will each receive two tickets to our production of Eyes of the Beast in Victoria Sept. 16-21. Enter to win below.

About Neworld Theatre

Neworld Theatre creates, produces and tours plays and performances that explore who we are through different perspectives, privileges and lived experiences. We challenge existing systems of oppression by telling stories that are as complicated and contradictory as the world we live in.

