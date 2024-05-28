CONTEST: Win a Bundle of Books to Inspire Your Summer Reading List

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

In celebration and recognition of Indigenous History Month in Canada, McClelland & Stewart is giving away a book bundle that includes four incredible new books written by critically acclaimed Indigenous authors. Shaping a new literary landscape, these talented voices will both engage and challenge you. Catch a brief glimpse of these titles below.

Wînipêk

by Niigaan Sinclair

From one of this country’s most influential thinkers on the pressing issues impacting Indigenous peoples in Canada, Winipek is a groundbreaking debut collection of stories, observations and thoughts about Winnipeg — the place Niigaan Sinclair calls “ground zero” of Canada’s future.

Prairie Edge

By Conor Kerr

The Giller Prize-longlisted author of Avenue of Champions returns with a frenetic, propulsive crime thriller that doubles as a sharp critique of modern activism and challenges readers to consider what “Land Back” might really look like. In Prairie Edge, Métis author Conor Kerr presents an eclectic narrative that is at once a gripping, darkly funny caper, and a raw reckoning with the wounds that persist across generations.

Last Woman

By Carleigh Baker

From one of the country’s most celebrated new writers, Last Woman is a blistering collection of short fiction that is bracingly relevant, playfully irreverent and absolutely unforgettable. With equal parts compassion and critique, Carleigh Baker brings her clear-eyed attention to bear on our world, and the results are hilarious, heartbreaking and startling in their freshness.

Wandering Stars

By Tommy Orange

Wandering Stars is a multi-generational story about violence and recovery, memory and identity, and the beauty and despair woven into the history of a nation and its people. The eagerly awaited followup to the breakout bestseller There There from Pulitzer Prize finalist Tommy Orange, Wandering Stars is its own standalone read — a shattering and wondrous novel, tracing Indigenous legacies from past to future.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a copy of all four books. Enter to win below.

About McClelland & Stewart

For more than 100 years, McClelland & Stewart has helped to shape and champion Canada’s cultural conversation.

We continue to assert our independent spirit by taking bold risks that push the boundaries of literary excellence, challenging the status quo, and reflecting the rich and diverse range of voices in our country and from around the world.

