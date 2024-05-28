We're building our election reporting newsroom --
B.C. and Canada have two pivotal elections coming up — provincial and federal — that are certain to have large impacts on our lives.

As a veteran B.C. journalist, I can say that this political moment is like no other. The political maps have completely shifted in a short period of time, with the surprising surge of the Conservative Party in B.C. and Canada-wide.

That alone isn't so unusual, but this is all happening in a completely new communications environment. Audiences are fragmented into niche networks where politicians can talk directly to narrow audiences, without the rest of the voting public looking on.

And the news media in Canada is in worse shape than ever before -- there simply aren't nearly as many working journalists chasing stories than in decades past.

We here at The Tyee feel a great amount of responsibility to put our journalists to work in this crucial political season. And we need your help to do it.

As a non-profit newsroom without a paywall, we rely on reader support to fund our journalism. We're aiming to raise $65,000 by June 17 to equip our team -- will you join us?

- David Beers, Editor-in-chief

CONTEST: Win a Bundle of Books to Inspire Your Summer Reading List

One Tyee reader will receive four compelling works from McClelland & Stewart that collectively trace Indigenous legacies of the past, present and future.

McClelland & Stewart 28 May 2024
A blue book that reads 'Wandering Stars' on the cover is balanced on its corner and leaning against three other titles.
For Indigenous History Month this June, dive into four new books of Indigenous lit: Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, Prairie Edge by Conor Kerr, Winipek by Niigaan Sinclair and Last Woman by Carleigh Baker. Image design by Sebastian Frye.

In celebration and recognition of Indigenous History Month in Canada, McClelland & Stewart is giving away a book bundle that includes four incredible new books written by critically acclaimed Indigenous authors. Shaping a new literary landscape, these talented voices will both engage and challenge you. Catch a brief glimpse of these titles below.

Wînipêk
by Niigaan Sinclair

From one of this country’s most influential thinkers on the pressing issues impacting Indigenous peoples in Canada, Winipek is a groundbreaking debut collection of stories, observations and thoughts about Winnipeg — the place Niigaan Sinclair calls “ground zero” of Canada’s future.

Prairie Edge
By Conor Kerr

The Giller Prize-longlisted author of Avenue of Champions returns with a frenetic, propulsive crime thriller that doubles as a sharp critique of modern activism and challenges readers to consider what “Land Back” might really look like. In Prairie Edge, Métis author Conor Kerr presents an eclectic narrative that is at once a gripping, darkly funny caper, and a raw reckoning with the wounds that persist across generations.

Last Woman
By Carleigh Baker

From one of the country’s most celebrated new writers, Last Woman is a blistering collection of short fiction that is bracingly relevant, playfully irreverent and absolutely unforgettable. With equal parts compassion and critique, Carleigh Baker brings her clear-eyed attention to bear on our world, and the results are hilarious, heartbreaking and startling in their freshness.

Wandering Stars
By Tommy Orange

Wandering Stars is a multi-generational story about violence and recovery, memory and identity, and the beauty and despair woven into the history of a nation and its people. The eagerly awaited followup to the breakout bestseller There There from Pulitzer Prize finalist Tommy Orange, Wandering Stars is its own standalone read — a shattering and wondrous novel, tracing Indigenous legacies from past to future.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a copy of all four books. Enter to win below.

About McClelland & Stewart

For more than 100 years, McClelland & Stewart has helped to shape and champion Canada’s cultural conversation.

We continue to assert our independent spirit by taking bold risks that push the boundaries of literary excellence, challenging the status quo, and reflecting the rich and diverse range of voices in our country and from around the world.  [Tyee]

