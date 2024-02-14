‘Strings of the Universe’ Celebrates the Connections Between Weaving and Music

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

‘Strings of the Universe’ Celebrates the Connections Between Weaving and Music

The new collaborative work from Debra Sparrow and Jack Campbell will be performed on violin, harp and double bass.

Arts Umbrella TodayThe Tyee

Debra Sparrow, a middle-aged Musqueam woman with medium-light skin tone and straight dark hair, uses a pair of scissors to trim up some loose strands on a weaving that has been hung on a wall.
Debra Sparrow and Jack Campbell’s ‘Strings of the Universe,’ celebrating the universal connections between the strings of a loom with the strings of instruments, will be performed at the Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre in Vancouver on Feb. 25. Photo of Debra Sparrow, courtesy of the artist.

Arts Umbrella is proud to present Strings of the Universe, a collaborative work by renowned weaver Debra Sparrow and violinist/composer Jack Campbell, on Feb. 25 at the Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella Granville Island in Vancouver.

Strings of the Universe celebrates the universal connections between the strings of a loom and the strings of instruments. Featuring music composed by Campbell to structurally and artistically reflect the mathematical patterns and spiritual meanings within Sparrow’s blankets, this work illuminates artistic and natural love.

Sparrow, an acclaimed weaver, has been practising the craft for over 30 years. She is deeply involved with the revival of Musqueam weaving. The recipient of the BC Creative Achievement Award for First Nations Art in 2008, Sparrow’s artwork has been collected and exhibited both nationally and internationally. Sparrow believes in the importance of passing on Salish weaving practices and Musqueam history to future generations, which led to her involvement in the co-creation of the Musqueam Museum School with the University of British Columbia.

Campbell is a violinist, composer, guitarist and producer. He has created and collaborated across Vancouver and Europe, commissioning and premiering over 20 works for solo violin. His compositional projects aim to build bridges between music and visual arts, dance and theatre, focusing on the unison between contemporary-classical sound worlds and visual art, dance, and electronic and acoustic soundscapes.

“Working with Debra has been one of the great honours of my life. She has inspired me infinitely with her knowledge and wisdom of life, art, creating and humanity, and taught me many ways about thinking of cultural work and its relation to the world and humanity,” Campbell says.

“My great passion in life is working in a so-called ‘classical music’ sound world to build bridges and break barriers between this land of sonic exploration and other worlds of musical and creative practice, and I thank her for trusting her life-long explorations of the relationship between visual and musical strings and patterns with my young mind.”

Strings of the Universe will be performed by three accomplished musicians: Jasper Wood on violin, Dr. Joy Yeh on harp and Meaghan Williams on double bass. Wood, a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician, performs globally and is in demand as a teacher and adjudicator. Dr. Yeh is the Professor and Chair of the Harp Division at the Vancouver Academy of Music and adjudicates internationally at music competitions and festivals. Williams, a graduate of the Royal Conservatory of Music, is the Principal Bass of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

Strings of the Universe will be performed on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella Granville Island. The event will begin with an interview with Sparrow and Campbell, moderated by Arts Umbrella’s President and CEO Paul Larocque, followed by the performance.

Tickets are free and are available through the Arts Umbrella website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Would You Live in a Former Office Building?

Take this week's poll