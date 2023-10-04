CONTEST: Win Tickets to Vancouver Writers Fest

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

The Vancouver Writers Fest is returning to Granville Island! From Oct. 16 to 22, the festival will feature five events by guest curator Elamin Abdelmahmoud, as well as an awe-inspiring full lineup of 85 events and 120-plus authors, including Michelle Good, Naomi Klein, Mona Awad, Kevin Chong, Suzette Mayr, Patrick deWitt, Michael Audain, Rebecca Solnit, Celeste Ng, Paul Harding, Esi Edugyan and many more.

The festival is partnering with The Tyee to offer a pair of tickets to two spectacular events: “It Stops Here: Rueben George in Conversation” and “Not Too Late: The Climate Conversation.” Enter to win below.

Enjoy these powerful, evocative non-fiction events, among over 80 others, at the festival. View the entire lineup, including an accessible simple text guide, at the Vancouver Writers Fest website.

About the Vancouver Writers Fest

The Vancouver Writers Fest encourages readers of all ages to explore the power of storytelling, and books, through events with local and international writers.

Throughout the year Vancouver Writers Fest offers free and paid events with established and emerging authors, in addition to youth education opportunities. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

