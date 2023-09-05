CONTEST: Win Tickets to Wynton Marsalis

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Featuring 15 of the world’s finest players, the remarkably versatile Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has been performing, educating and bringing jazz traditions to the globe from their Lincoln Center home base in New York City — a.k.a. the House of Swing — since 1988.

Under music director Wynton Marsalis, they animate a vast repertoire, from historic compositions by jazz greats like Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus and Mary Lou Williams, to commissioned works from current and former Lincoln Center Orchestra members like Marsalis, Ted Nash, Victor Goines, Sherman Irby, Chris Crenshaw and Carlos Henriquez.

Marsalis has a longstanding history with Coastal Jazz, having played one of the first Vancouver International Jazz Festivals back in 1986, the same year Miles Davis and Tito Puente performed. The first jazz musician to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, the iconic trumpeter, composer and music director is hitting Vancouver for one night only this October at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Born into the famed New Orleans musical family, Marsalis was playing in the Fairview Baptist Church Band at 8 and the New Orleans Philharmonic by 12. He moved to New York in ‘79, fresh out of high school, and quickly traded his plans to attend the esteemed Juilliard music school for a spot in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers.

At 19, Wynton hit the road with his own band and has been touring the world ever since. He eventually did find his way back to Juilliard — as the prestigious school’s founding director of jazz studies. Wynton Marsalis sees jazz as a way of life, a model of democratic action, and “a prism through which American culture can be understood.”

About Coastal Jazz

Ranked as British Columbia’s largest not-for-profit music presenter, Coastal Jazz produces the annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival, year-round concerts and has a long-standing commitment to fostering music education.

