“I cancelled my long-time subscription to one of our national papers today. For years I have enjoyed diving into it on Saturday morning as part of my weekend routine. Over the past few months, however, while I have tried to keep reading this publication, it has become less informative and enjoyable for me. Reading it just made me angry at its perspectives on high-impact issues. I became particularly frustrated at what was included and what (and who) was neglected in its coverage.

So, I am increasing my existing payment to Tyee by the amount I saved. The very reasons I quit this national publication; are why I am doubling down on my investment in Tyee journalists. I deeply appreciate the perspectives, the inclusiveness as well as the depth of reporting and the quality of writing.

Tyee stories help me understand complex issues and perspectives that I don’t have access to on my own. Join me in investing in journalism that matters.

Sincerely,
Kathleen.”

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win a Bundle of Books and Help Prevent Cancer

Support Read for the Cure's critical research through these great reads.

Read for the Cure YesterdayThe Tyee

Three books are displayed in a line over a decorative background.
One lucky Tyee reader will win these three books by some of Canada’s most well-known authors and voices. Image by Read for the Cure.

Read for the Cure returns to Vancouver this October to host a captivating author panel featuring Jen Sookfong Lee, renowned as the "Superfan" of all things pop culture; Bob McDonald, an acclaimed science writer and host of CBC’s Quirks & Quarks; and Jody Wilson-Raybould, an esteemed lawyer, leader in Canadian politics and advocate for Indigenous peoples in Canada.

On Oct. 3, these authors will share their unique perspectives, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and offer insights into their wildly successful works. Don't miss this chance to enlighten, entertain and broaden your horizons — while raising critical money for the Cancer Research Society.

The most effective approach to reducing risks of developing cancer is through prevention. A pioneer in the underfunded field, the Cancer Research Society has been supporting research in cancer prevention for over 30 years. The organization supports this important work through environmental cancer research, which focuses on preventable diagnosis.

Read for the Cure is the Cancer Research Society's premier fundraising event. In partnership with Penguin Random House, proceeds from the Vancouver event will support critical research into the prevention of breast, lung, liver and pancreatic cancers, among many others.

Get tickets to the event now and enter to win a full set of Read for the Cure’s featured books: Superfan by Jen Sookfong Lee, The Future Is Now by Bob McDonald and True Reconciliation by Jody Wilson-Raybould below.

Fill out my online form.

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is a pan-Canadian not-for-profit organization whose sole mission is to fund research on all types of cancer to help prevent, detect and treat the disease. The organization has distributed over $355 million in research grants across all of its programs since its inception. Learn more at the Cancer Research Society website.

About Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House is the largest book publisher in Canada and aims to nourish a universal passion for reading by connecting authors and their writing with readers everywhere. More than 70 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world’s most widely read authors are part of the Penguin Random House family. Learn more at the Penguin Random House website. [Tyee]

