CONTEST: Win Tickets to Vancouver Folk Fest

This July, the 46th annual Vancouver Folk Music Festival returns to the ocean-side beauty of Jericho Beach Park in Vancouver. From July 14 to 16, over 40 artists and groups from more than a dozen countries will come together to share a stunning slice of global folk, roots music and culture with West Coast audiences.

This year, the festival celebrates its 46th annual event, all but one held at Jericho Beach Park. With the passionate support of a wide and diverse audience, the festival is a cultural leader both in and beyond the city, and its important legacy lives on.

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival is known as a welcoming place for folks from all walks of life. The festival’s values have always included a commitment to artistic excellence, to welcoming new voices, and to diversity, inclusiveness and social justice. It has also been a leader in its approach to environmental stewardship, not only to keep Jericho Beach Park clean and green, but in its approach to recycling, composting and waste management — to minimize the festival’s impact on the park and the planet.

This year’s performances run late Friday afternoon into the evening, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Three daytime stages will offer concerts and workshops, and the evening Main Stage will showcase an eclectic range of festival performers. You can come for one day to sample a range of festival artistry, or share a whole weekend of amazing music with a friend or loved one.

There’s fabulous music for every age and interest — and the festival is always a place for new discovery. Artists performing this year include Tré Burt, Ferron, Las Cafeteras, Amythyst Kiah, Albert Lee and Joe Henry, Kalàscima featuring Andrea Ramolo, Celeigh Cardinal, Cedric Watson with Jourdan Thibodeaux, Rum Ragged, William Prince and Calexico — just to name a few.

There’s also Little Folks Village for children, an artisan market, Pete’s Eats, a beer and wine garden, and other onsite attractions. Kids 12 and under get in free — so bring the whole family for the best weekend of your summer!

About the Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver Folk Music Festival is a not-for-profit society and charitable organization with a goal of presenting one of Vancouver's most celebrated and beloved music festivals every year. To learn more about the lineup and this year’s offerings, go to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival website.

