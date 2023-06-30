Celebrate and Explore the History of West Coast Modernism

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

JOIN US WHAT: West Coast Modern Week

WHEN: July 4 to 9

WHERE: multiple venues across the North Shore For more information visit the West Vancouver Art Museum’s website.

West Vancouver Art Museum is bringing back West Coast Modern Week this July. Held on the North Shore, the annual celebration focusing on West Coast Modernism — a distinct architectural style with deep roots in West Vancouver — provides a rich platform to celebrate local architecture.

Running from July 4 to 9, the week’s events include walking tours, a concert, a lecture, a panel discussion, and a family art workshop; all with appeal to anyone with a passion for West Coast modern design and history.

“The West Coast Modern history of residential design encapsulated in West Vancouver is an incredibly important legacy that we, as a community, should celebrate and, where possible, preserve,” says Hilary Letwin, curator and administrator of the West Vancouver Art Museum.

The week starts with the talk “West Coast Modern and Desert Modern: Architects Attuned to Nature,” on July 4, led by Sidney Williams, founding curator of the Architecture and Design Center at the Palm Springs Art Museum, who will compare the region’s approach to Vancouver's.

On July 5, a panel discussion with the West Coast Modern League on Restomodern will explore the restoration and preservation of West Coast modernist architecture and design. Featured panelists include Vancouver designer Sophie Burke, architect Fook Weng Chan, whose firm's delicate restoration of the Hemingway House was a key feature in the 2018 West Coast Modern Home Tour; and Mark Ritchie, who has engaged in a sensitive renovation of the McGee House on show in this year’s home tour. Every year, the annual showcase event offers the chance to step inside five spectacular houses built and renovated by renowned architects.

While the upcoming annual home tour is sold out, an inaugural Walking Tour Series will be offered throughout the week, giving audiences a new opportunity to explore several fascinating mid-century apartments in the Modern Gems of Ambleside. Led by experienced guides, the two-hour waterfront walks through stylized apartment buildings will showcase the elements of mid-century modernism and how they have been uniquely incorporated into West Coast architecture.

The Art Museum has also curated two exhibitions. The Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show: Paul Hetherington, on now at the West Vancouver Memorial Library and running until July 31, features Lego models of significant architectural buildings on the North Shore. Hetherington has recreated their surrounding landscapes, furniture and even art in his building block creations.

Meanwhile Order from Chaos: Jane Adams and B.C. Binning at the West Vancouver Art Museum runs until Sept. 23, and explores Binning’s impact and influence on mid-century and contemporary art and architecture alongside contemporary artist Jane Adams, who was influenced by Binning's art practice.

For a slightly different approach to exploring West Coast Modernism, this year’s events also include a rooftop concert with the Itamar Erez Quartet and a family workshop at the Museum of North Vancouver, featuring artist Sara Graham as the workshop facilitator.

“There’s something for everyone, from design professionals and enthusiasts to that Lego-loving kid," says curator Letwin of the week's offerings. "Each event gives us an opportunity to learn more about this important community history.

“As long as the district is home to so many extraordinary buildings created in the spirit of West Coast Modernism,” says Letwin, “it will continue to feature in our programming.”

See the full roster of events, get more information and purchase tickets on the West Vancouver Art Museum’s website.

