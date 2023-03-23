Join The Cultch for Femme Fest

The Tyee works because of reader support.
Join us now.

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Join The Cultch for Femme Fest

Filled with lively and dynamic performances, East Van’s favourite theatre hub rolls out the program for their sixth annual celebration.

The Cultch TodayTheTyee.ca

A woman stands in a blurry forest landscape, eyes locked on the camera. She is holding sand that is following through her hands and being caught by the light.
In ūtszan (to make better), playwright/actor Yvonne Wallace plays Margaret, who is learning her ancestral language to reconnect with her Aunt Celia. Photo by David Ward.

This April and May, The Cultch welcomes seven vital works to its stages in East Vancouver for Femme Fest. With a diverse array of feature presentations spanning generations and geographies, events are spread between their three performance stages in East Van, plus a special online-exclusive.

Kicking off the festival on April 15 is a one-night concert by Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jill Barber, presented in partnership with CapU Jazz Series. The three-time Juno Award-nominated artist will take the stage at the York Theatre to perform songs from her new album Homemaker, a return to her folk roots.

Straight from New York for nearly a full-week run from April 18 to 22, comedian and self-described Gen Z trainwreck Kylie Vincent’s solo comedy show Bird delights. Equal parts standup, memoir and fever dream, the show soars beyond childhood trauma and pecks its way into the present.

Starting April 21, In Response to Alabama is an intimate, powerful and incredibly timely show that follows three performers as they share experiences of navigating abortion — taking on the stigma and opening a door for the audience to share in their lived experience. Brought to you by Little Thief Theatre, the performance is available to stream from home anywhere in the world via RE/PLAY, The Cultch’s digital playground.

Raven, a powerful and refreshingly contemporary circus performance about motherhood by the Berlin-based collective still hungry, is set to astonish Vancouver audiences. Based on the performers’ experiences as artists and mothers, these immensely talented circus stars examine the pressures and joys of motherhood and the stigma surrounding the German concept rabenmutter, or “raven mother,” an expression to denote selfish and neglectful mothers. In Raven, the performers challenge the stereotype with their lived experience, showing at the York Theatre from April 26 to 30.

960px version of RavenCircusPerformance.jpg
Raven turns the German concept of rabenmutter, or “raven mother,” an expression to denote selfish and neglectful mothers — on its head. Photo by Andy Phillipson.

In Body Parts, Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg performs a new solo show — but keeps getting side-tracked by her relationship with her body. Part standup comedy, part kinetic gesture and dance, Friedenberg leads audiences through a personal landscape of body dysmorphia and self-loathing with biting humour, insightful social commentary, and, most importantly, honesty. The Georgia Straight calls Friedenberg an “insanely funny and imaginative genius.” It’s on at The Cultch’s Historic Theatre from May 3 to 6.

ūtszan (to make better), a one-woman show by playwright/actor Yvonne Wallace, comes to The Cultch May 4 to 13. Produced by Ruby Slippers Theatre, this play explores first-language reconnection and reclamation. Margaret must learn to think and speak in her ancestral language, Ucwalmícwts, to reconnect with her Aunt Celia, who has decided at the end of her days to stop speaking English.

960px version of NewAgeAttitudesAmandaSum.jpg
For New Age Attitudes, share in a lo-fi experience that celebrates awkwardness led by Juno-award nominee Amanda Sum. Photo by Reagan Jade.

The 2023 Femme Festival wraps up with New Age Attitudes: Live in Concert — a wildly inventive show by theatre-maker, returning East Van Panto star, and 2023 Juno-nominated musician Amanda Sum. Audience members will receive a personalized book as a guide through a sonic journey of works from her debut album, New Age Attitudes, and be invited to share in a lo-fi experience that celebrates awkwardness. Experience it May 11 to 14 in The Cultch’s Historic Theatre.

Get your tickets for Femme Fest today.

The Cultch is a non-profit arts organization, and every ticket purchased helps bring vital works to the stage. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Free Contraception Should Be Available Across Canada?

Take this week's poll