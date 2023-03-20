CONTEST: Win Passes to Explore the History of Fashion

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Clothing is the most personal of artifacts. It expresses our identity, what we do and what we value. It also connects us to local and global stories of resource extraction, trade, labour and technology. What we wear reveals a larger context of production.

In the exhibition Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter, the Museum of Vancouver has invited four remarkable local fashion historians to share their deep knowledge of costume history by showcasing pieces from their collections. Ivan Sayers, Claus Jahnke, Melanie Talkington and members of the BC Society for the Museum of Original Costume together curate some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world, confirming Vancouver as home to world-class costume interpreters, collectors and historians.

The exhibition showcases women’s fashion styles from 1750 to 2000. Featuring 43 full costumes, 5 corsets, 31 pairs of shoes, 28 hats, 10 handbags, 8 fans and undergarments too numerous to count, the full exhibition represents close to 300 individual items.

About Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects the city to the world. It is located in scenic Vanier Park, only a five-minute drive from downtown and a 20-minute stroll along the seawall from either Granville Island or Kitsilano Beach.

An enthusiastic civic advocate, MOV is dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding of Vancouver through stories, objects and shared experiences. Its mission is to be a gathering space that fosters connection, learning, and new experiences of Vancouver’s diverse communities and histories.

