CONTEST: Win Passes to Explore the History of Fashion

The Tyee works because of reader support.
Join us now.

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Passes to Explore the History of Fashion

Two lucky readers will receive four tickets each to the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Dressed for History’ exhibition.

Museum of Vancouver TodayTheTyee.ca

A gold evening dress with large puffy sleeves, circa 1830-35. Sans-serif text reading ‘Dressed for History’ floats to the left of the dress.
This spring, explore 300 fashion items from 1750 to 2000, curated by four world-class costume interpreters from Vancouver. Photo by Tanya Goehring.

Clothing is the most personal of artifacts. It expresses our identity, what we do and what we value. It also connects us to local and global stories of resource extraction, trade, labour and technology. What we wear reveals a larger context of production.

In the exhibition Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter, the Museum of Vancouver has invited four remarkable local fashion historians to share their deep knowledge of costume history by showcasing pieces from their collections. Ivan Sayers, Claus Jahnke, Melanie Talkington and members of the BC Society for the Museum of Original Costume together curate some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world, confirming Vancouver as home to world-class costume interpreters, collectors and historians.

The exhibition showcases women’s fashion styles from 1750 to 2000. Featuring 43 full costumes, 5 corsets, 31 pairs of shoes, 28 hats, 10 handbags, 8 fans and undergarments too numerous to count, the full exhibition represents close to 300 individual items.

Join us in documenting the past and inspiring our present and future. Enter to win four passes to Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter below.

Fill out my online form.

About Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects the city to the world. It is located in scenic Vanier Park, only a five-minute drive from downtown and a 20-minute stroll along the seawall from either Granville Island or Kitsilano Beach.

An enthusiastic civic advocate, MOV is dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding of Vancouver through stories, objects and shared experiences. Its mission is to be a gathering space that fosters connection, learning, and new experiences of Vancouver’s diverse communities and histories. [Tyee]

Read more: Art

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Free Contraception Should Be Available Across Canada?

Take this week's poll