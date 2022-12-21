Canada needs more independent journalism. Join us by Dec. 31

We're aiming to raise $75,000 to support our newsroom.

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Register for Teen Programs at Emily Carr University

Youth can gain knowledge in a range of creative fields, instructed by award-winning artists and designers.

Emily Carr University TodayTheTyee.ca

A young person paints a large, detailed, lifelike portrait.
Programs range from the Spring Break Art Camp to the rigorous Summer Institute for Teens. Three new digital art programs are on offer this year.

Plan your vacation breaks with Teen Programs at Emily Carr University Continuing Studies.

Through engaging and accessible art, media and design studios for creative youth aged 12 to 18, ECU’s Teen Programs offer excellent preparation for post-secondary education and future careers. Taught by industry experts and practitioners, students get access to Emily Carr’s unique studios, equipment and community through hands-on art-making.

Programs range from the two-week-long Spring Break Art Camp, focusing on foundational skills, to the rigorous month-long Summer Institute for Teens, which prepares students for university applications.

Test the waters with courses this spring break

With the Spring Break Art Camp, teens explore popular studio practices in art and design in hands-on courses taught by experienced instructors. With a focus on foundational skills and the creative process, courses are open to students at all levels of experience.

These courses are recommended to help students select and prepare for the Summer Institute for Teens.

Dive in and experience full-time creative learning

Taught by pro artists, the Summer Institute for Teens is a rigorous pre-university program for the next generation of creatives. Over one month, students build their portfolios and prepare for the next steps in their creative careers.

The Summer Institute for Teens offers students training in various disciplines, from painting to game design, which is the newest curriculum to be added. The program empowers students through the development of technical skills while they explore new ways of expressing themselves creatively.

Students can choose between in-person instruction at Emily Carr’s state-of-the-art campus or the flexibility of online learning, which keeps the program accessible to teens locally and globally.

Two people check out art on a gallery wall.
Students in the Summer Institute for Teens and the Junior Art intensive have the opportunity to see their work exhibited and celebrated by friends and family.

Over the summer, the program brought 170 talented young artists and designers together to exhibit at the ECU campus. From paintings and illustrations to architectural models, visitors were greeted by expressive and inspiring experimental works. On opening reception day, 400 visitors, including family and friends came out to support and celebrate this milestone.

The four weeks of intensive studio work helped students develop meaningful connections with their peers and instructors through cross-studio visits, classroom discussions and collaborative projects.

All-time popular courses include Illustration, Animation, Drawing, Painting and Communication Design. And this year, ECU is launching three new exciting options:

The world is only becoming more digital. And B.C.’s creative tech industries are booming. These newest Summer Institute for Teens options help students develop the skills they need to flourish in the changing economy.

Junior Art Intensive

The Junior Art Intensive builds foundational knowledge while emphasizing skill development and the creative process, and helps prepare younger students for the Summer Institute for Teens.

In this two-week program, students explore 2D and 3D art-making, completing a variety of projects in drawing, painting, animation and soft sculpture.

The programs culminate with a public exhibition of student work. The professionally installed exhibition recognizes students’ learning and development throughout these intensive programs, and signals ECU's dedication to supporting art and design education for youth.

Plan your vacation break in advance and check out the upcoming Spring Break Art Camp and Summer Institute for Teens today! [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

