CONTEST: Win an Emily Carr University Prize Pack for Youth!

Teen Programs at ECU Continuing Studies offer excellent preparation for post-secondary education and future careers through engaging and accessible art, media and design studios for youth aged 12 to 18. Taught by industry experts and practitioners, students get access to Emily Carr’s unique studios, equipment and community through hands-on art making.

Visit Emily Carr's new, purpose-built campus to see what’s on in the gallery spaces and get inspired to choose from over 12 programs for teens to develop their skill sets.

Programs range from two-week-long spring break art camps, with a focus on foundational skills and creative process, to the more rigorous month-long Summer Institute for Teens, which prepares students for university applications.

About Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research.

Encouraging experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology, ECU merges studio practice, research and critical theory in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.