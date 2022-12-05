Canada needs more independent journalism. Join us by Dec.31

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee, and I hope the article you just read added something to your day. It was researched and written by our small but growing newsroom, and we show up every day with a mission to publish original, fact-based journalism that you won’t find anywhere else.

And why won’t you find it anywhere else?

Unfortunately, the news publishing industry has been in a slow-moving crisis for decades now, with many outlets laying off staff, and smaller teams having to do more with less. Not many news organizations can afford to do long feature articles and give their journalists many days to spend on each story.

That’s the tide The Tyee is swimming against – we exist to go deep on stories where others can’t or won’t go. And we publish these original stories every day on our site with no paywall. All of our stories are open for everyone to read.

The only reason we can buck the overall trend of the news industry in Canada is because a small percentage of our readers step up and commit to supporting our journalism at an amount that works for them. We call them Tyee Builders, and we wouldn’t be here without them.

We’re gearing up for 2023 with a special focus on solutions journalism, a style of journalism that investigates not just problems but what can be done about them.

To do this important work we need to raise at least $75,000 by the end of the year. Will you help us get there?

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher, The Tyee

Join Tyee Builders Now
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win a $100 Gift Certificate to Your Favourite Bookstore

One lucky reader will have the chance to stock up on local lit from an independent bookstore of their choice.

Read Local BC TodayTheTyee.ca

A tiling of 10 books on an illustrated blue wallpaper of falling snow. ‘Read Local BC’ and ‘The Tyee’ are written on white at the bottom.
Get gift-giving inspiration from BC publishers and free books from your local indie.

To kick off a season of supporting local authors, publishers and booksellers, Read Local BC is giving away one $100 gift certificate to an indie bookstore of the winner’s choice.

Get ready to go gift shopping at your favourite local shop! If you feel there’s too many great books to choose from, Read Local BC is your go-to gifting guide, with curated book lists and suggestions for all readers. For more gifting inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of our latest book recommendations in partnership with The Tyee.

So this holiday season, shop early, shop local, and don't forget to #ReadLocalBC! Enter below to win.

Fill out my online form.

About Read Local BC

Read Local BC is a project of the Association of Book Publishers of BC that celebrates the vibrant community of authors, publishers, bookstores and libraries that make up our province’s literary landscape.

Read Local BC acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Book Fund, the Canada Council for the Arts, Creative BC and the City of Vancouver. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

