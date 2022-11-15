The Story of a Man Whose Visas Saved Countless Lives

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

In 1940, in Soviet-occupied Lithuania, hundreds of Jewish refugees needed to obtain visas. Without them, it was dangerous to travel — yet it was impossible to find countries willing to issue them. Many went to the Japanese consulate in hope to escape by rail through the Soviet Union.

Knowing applicants were in danger, Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who served in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, ignored his government’s orders and, from July to August 1940, issued thousands of visas to Jews for transit through Japan.

Sugihara risked his job and the lives of his family to help these refugees flee.

This season, the Firehall Arts Centre play tells the incredible true story of Sugihara through the eyes of his wife Yukiko. Courage Now, by Manami Hara, premieres Nov. 19 and plays through Dec. 4.

Courage Now is directed by Amiel Gladstone and features performances by playwright Hara, Ryota Kaneko, Amitai Marmorstein, Katherine Matlashewski and Advah Soudack. The design team includes set and props design by Kimira Reddy, costumes by Melicia Zaini, lighting by Itai Erdal and sound design by Riley Hardwick.

Sugihara handwrote visas for 18 to 20 hours a day, producing a normal month's worth of visas daily until he had to leave his post. According to witnesses, he was still writing visas while in transit from his hotel and after boarding the train, throwing visas out the window into a waiting crowd of refugees.

As the train pulled out, he said, "Please forgive me. I cannot write anymore. I wish you the best."

Sugihara himself wondered about an official reaction to the thousands of visas he issued. "No one ever said anything about it,” he recalled many years later. “I remember thinking that they probably didn't realize how many I actually issued."

In 1985, the Israel honoured Sugihara as one of the Righteous Among the Nations for his actions. He is the only Japanese national to have been so honoured. In Lithuania, 2020 was "The Year of Chiune Sugihara."

It has been estimated as many as 100,000 people alive today, including numerous B.C. residents, are the descendants of the recipients of Sugihara visas.

To learn more about the tremendous story of Sugihara, catch ‘Courage Now’ from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4 at the Firehall Arts Centre. For tickets and information, visit their website.

