Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Vancouver Writers Fest Returns to Granville Island

This October, be a part of the festival’s 80 events and discussions featuring local and internally revered authors.

Vancouver Writers Festival TodayTheTyee.ca

A program guide for the 2022 Vancouver Writers Fest is held up in front of the entrance to the Granville Island Public Market. The words ‘Public Market’ are visible in the background.
Join Vancouver Writers Fest on Granville Island from Oct. 17 to 23. Image via Vancouver Writers Fest.

The first nips of fall are in the air, and with them comes the anticipated announcement of the Vancouver Writers Fest’s program guide — heralding the start of the literary festival season in the heart of the city.

From Oct. 17 to 23, the Vancouver Writers Fest will feature 80 events, including discussions about the state of modern journalism, the loss of reproductive rights for women, and a conversation about the rise of Indigenous storytelling around the world.

Alongside these panels will be celebrations of debut novels, a not-to-be-missed ode to ‘80s song lyrics as poems, a literary cabaret and even afternoon tea. There will also be two live audience recordings for CBC Radio’s The Next Chapter and Writers & Company.

Guests will be able to hear from bestselling, internationally revered authors, including local authors Billy-Ray Belcourt, Xiran Jay Zhao, Gabor Maté and Danny Ramadan, as well as visiting authors John Freeman, Wayne Johnston, Douglas Stuart, Elif Batuman, Heather O’Neill, Iain Reid and Saeed Teebi, among many others.

Two women sit on a couch as part of a discussion panel. A screen with other contributors, participating digitally, is visible on the left pane.
Author Mona Awad, left, with moderator Leslie Hurtig at ‘The Spectacular Complexity of Womanhood’ event during 2021’s festival. Photo by Dillon Byrne.

“For the past 35 years, Vancouver Writers Fest has been the place to celebrate the writing and stories of emerging and world-renowned authors, and to introduce Vancouverites to their next favourite read,” says artistic director Leslie Hurtig of this year’s special anniversary.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the festival website. Looking for a hard copy of the program guide? Find racks all across Granville Island, in your neighbourhood library or book store, or at any number of JJ Bean locations. For those seeking a more accessible format, the festival also has a simple text version of the guide as a downloadable PDF. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

