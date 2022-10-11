Vancouver Writers Fest Returns to Granville Island

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The first nips of fall are in the air, and with them comes the anticipated announcement of the Vancouver Writers Fest’s program guide — heralding the start of the literary festival season in the heart of the city.

From Oct. 17 to 23, the Vancouver Writers Fest will feature 80 events, including discussions about the state of modern journalism, the loss of reproductive rights for women, and a conversation about the rise of Indigenous storytelling around the world.

Alongside these panels will be celebrations of debut novels, a not-to-be-missed ode to ‘80s song lyrics as poems, a literary cabaret and even afternoon tea. There will also be two live audience recordings for CBC Radio’s The Next Chapter and Writers & Company.

Guests will be able to hear from bestselling, internationally revered authors, including local authors Billy-Ray Belcourt, Xiran Jay Zhao, Gabor Maté and Danny Ramadan, as well as visiting authors John Freeman, Wayne Johnston, Douglas Stuart, Elif Batuman, Heather O’Neill, Iain Reid and Saeed Teebi, among many others.

“For the past 35 years, Vancouver Writers Fest has been the place to celebrate the writing and stories of emerging and world-renowned authors, and to introduce Vancouverites to their next favourite read,” says artistic director Leslie Hurtig of this year’s special anniversary.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the festival website. Looking for a hard copy of the program guide? Find racks all across Granville Island, in your neighbourhood library or book store, or at any number of JJ Bean locations. For those seeking a more accessible format, the festival also has a simple text version of the guide as a downloadable PDF.

Read more: Media