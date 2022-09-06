Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

CONTEST: Win a Trio of Indigenous Stories for Kids

Enrich a child’s wonder with these new offerings from Highwater Press.

6 Sep 2022

HighwaterPressBooks.jpg
Three new offerings from HighWater Press share learning from the land.

Featuring stunning artwork and stories of coastal life, culture and biomes, a bundle of books from Highwater Press is the perfect addition to any inquisitive kid’s bookshelf.

Working to honour and support Indigenous resurgence by amplifying diverse narratives that share joy, creativity, strength, bravery and community, these three excellent offerings will engage young readers with wonder.

Sara Florence Davidson and Robert Davidson continue their series of Haida stories with the energy and excitement of potlatch in Hydaburg, Alaska, in Dancing With Our Ancestors, and the joy of a fish camp in Returning to the Yakoun River.

And following sockeye, grizzly bear and eagle, Hetxw’ms Gyetxw Brett D. Huson offers the newest title in the Mothers of Xsan series, The Raven Mother.

One lucky winner will receive the trio of titles, and three others will win a book selection of their choice. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About HighWater Press

An imprint of Portage & Main Press, HighWater Press publishes award-winning stories with lasting impact by emerging and established Indigenous writers. Our catalogue includes national bestsellers, celebrated modern classics and genre-defying works. [Tyee]

