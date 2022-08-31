Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

The Cultch Unveils a New Season of Epic Performance

Either to join a circus or fight the patriarchy, there’s a reason to visit the East Van theatre this fall.

The Cultch TodayTheTyee.ca

HotBrownHoneyPlay.jpg
A theatrical masterpiece imbued with social activism, Hot Brown Honey: The Remix takes the stage this fall. Photo by Damian Vincenzi.

Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and culture hub is bringing you six exuberant live performances in the coming months, with something for everyone — four plays, an all-ages circus, a cabaret and the 10th anniversary of the beloved East Van Panto.

Hot Brown Honey offers a new instalment following sold-out Vancouver shows in 2018 and 2019 with Hot Brown Honey: The Remix. A theatrical masterpiece charged with social activism, Indigenous women from across the globe take centre stage at the York Theatre to smash stereotypes in a celebration that will leave you “buzzing with energy and ready to rain fire on the patriarchy,” says Vancouver Arts Review.

From the heart of Vancouver, Zee Zee Theatre’s In My Day tells the story of the HIV-AIDS pandemic through the voices of the people in the city who lived through its first 15 years. Inspired by a community-based research project, this vital work shares powerful true stories of extraordinary victories and heartbreaking failures.

Human trial and triumph continues with Bad Parent — a new play by Ins Choi, creator of Kim’s Convenience — about new parents struggling to find their way. Suddenly in charge of another life, this young couple finds themselves juggling work, love, and their young son with the whole world watching. Don’t miss this darkly hilarious play from Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre.

And for the whole family, there’s Animal, co-presented with Vancouver International Children’s Festival. In this high-energy circus show, the family and friends of Québec’s Cirque Alfonse take us to a farm turned upside-down where animals dance and juggle to rowdy “agricultural funk.” Critics call it “ridiculous, unadulterated fun,” and “wonderfully bonkers.” Your family will love it.

Another animal story unfolds in The Cave, a wild-hearted cabaret at the Historic Theatre about creatures fleeing a forest fire. Phenomenal cabaret singers accompanied by a live band sing a climate parable with lyrics by renowned Cree artist Tomson Highway. “The message is one of radical inclusivity,” says the Toronto Star.

The big event of the Cultch’s fall season? The 10th anniversary of the East Van Panto. Theatre Replacement’s much-loved holiday performance goes under the sea this year with a fresh and lively take on The Little Mermaid. After Ariel (a human teenager with an environmentalist bent) falls in love with a teenage merperson, she makes a questionable deal with the wicked octopus Ursula and dives into an ocean adventure.

The East Van Panto is eager to celebrate its tenth year. “It is the silliest, most wonderful of traditions,” writes Marsha Lederman for the Globe and Mail. “For me, it has become essential.”

"Our fall season is all about big experiences, music, tons of laughs, big ideas, and lots of love," says Heather Redfern, the organization’s executive director. "We can’t wait to see you at The Cultch!"

For showtimes, tickets, and season subscriptions, visit The Cultch's website. [Tyee]

