Vancouver Podcast Festival Returns with a Focus on Thriving Through Crisis

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Vancouver Podcast Festival Returns with a Focus on Thriving Through Crisis

Log in Nov. 20 for a full day of events ranging from startups to climate change.

Vancouver Podcast Festival Today | TheTyee.ca

VanPodFestBanner.jpg
The Media Girlfriends will lead a VanPodFest masterclass on Nov. 20.

Podcasts are thriving like never before. After a summer of heat domes and raging forest fires, two years of a pandemic, an overdose crisis and the ongoing reckoning around police violence and systemic racism, many people have turned to podcasts as a source of information, community and comfort.

On Nov. 20, the Vancouver Podcast Festival returns with a day-long series of events for podcasters and fans with an emphasis on making media in tumultuous times.

Highlighting the lineup is a masterclass with Media Girlfriends, called “Why We Started a Podcast Company in a Pandemic.” Co-founded in Toronto by Garvia Bailey, Nana aba Duncan and Hannah Sung, Media Girlfriends came together to create The Strong and Free, a Black history podcast and video series for Historica Canada. It was the summer of 2020, during the first COVID-19 lockdown and the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As Duncan explains, the decision to form Media Girlfriends wasn’t precipitated by the events of that summer.

“Black lives will always matter, but there’s actually no connection between the protests and why we started! Hannah, Garvia and I had been talking about starting a business for quite some time. A friend of ours saw that Historica Canada was looking for a podcast production company… and we saw that as the perfect opportunity to finally come together as a small business. It was like we were granted a wish.”

But if the timing wasn’t the reason, the events of 2020 made forming a company and making podcasts together more meaningful.

“I felt that I really needed this to happen during that time,” Bailey explains, “I was feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, discouraged — to start a company with the friends that had been supporting me and get to create something so deeply meaningful... that was huge. We didn’t plan to start during this time, but the work found us when I think we all needed it. We took it as a sign to keep going.”

Their masterclass will focus on what Media Girlfriends has accomplished over the past year and a half and how the trio has managed to thrive in these times. “It’s hard work and serious work and sometimes so very difficult, but we’re in this together, so expect a lot of joy to come out of our session,” Bailey adds.

Resiliency and collective power will also be a theme of “Podcasting Climate Change,” a free roundtable moderated by Am Johal, host of Below the Radar and director of SFU’s Vancity Office of Community Engagement.

“We will touch on the heat dome and the really traumatic situation that happened in Lytton this summer as a way to think through the near future here in B.C.,” says Johal. “We will discuss the different ways that people can still have agency in participating in and creating the change that people want.”

Podcasting can be a big part of that change, explains Johal. “It is a decentralized form of media production that doesn’t require large budgets or the constraints of other forms of mass media. With relatively few people, we can have a listenership in over 50 countries on a regular basis. At its best, [podcasting] can break down the concentrations and hegemonies of mainstream media and showcase voices that are on the margins and the periphery and give them a proper place in public discourse.”

In times of crisis, podcasting offers information, but also a crucial sense of community and connection. “It’s a way to connect with humanity in a deeper way than a short news story,” says Bailey. “We all crave connection, and what is more connected than a voice in your ear telling you a story, giving you a perspective and adding nuance to what can be complex issues?”

For a full schedule of events and to buy passes, visit the Vancouver Podcast Festival website. [Tyee]

Read more: Rights + Justice, Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll