Escape to Europe on Your Screen with the Cinematheque

Beginning Nov. 13, the Cinematheque is giving you the opportunity to journey through European countries without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Presented in partnership with the Canadian Film Institute in Ottawa, the European Union Film Festival will feature 27 recent films from 27 EU member states. Each film will be “live” online for a 48-hour period; some will be supplemented with exclusive filmmaker interviews. All films will be presented in their original languages, with English (and, in some cases, French) subtitles available.

“This year’s festival represents an unprecedented collaboration aimed at rewarding our devoted fans for their support over the years while at the same time, providing cinéphiles across Canada an opportunity to explore the best contemporary European cinema,” said Dr. Christian Burgsmüller, European Union Chargé d’affaires in Canada.

“We are delighted to be able to continue the decades-long tradition of presenting European cinema in Canada despite the challenges of this new COVID-19 age.”

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, but we are excited to still be able to offer this amazing film festival to people in our cities and, for the first time, to Canadians across the country. We may not be able to travel, but we can certainly go on 27 different cinematic voyages to the European Union,” says Canadian Film Institute executive director Tom McSorley, whose organization founded the festival in 1984.

“For years we’ve tagged the EUFF in Vancouver as ‘Europe without the jet lag!’ And now film lovers don’t even have to take off from the couch or fly out the front door! We’re very pleased that in these shelter-in-place, social-distancing times, we’re still able to present this ever-popular annual celebration of European cinema,” says Jim Sinclair, executive and artistic director of the Cinematheque, which has hosted the EUFF on Canada’s West Coast since 1998.

“The EUFF in Toronto has been shaping the cinematic culture of one of the most multicultural cities in the world with rich and diverse programming for the last 16 years. We hope our exciting filmgoers (all 8,000+ of them) who stand in line every year, rain or shine, in Little Italy, will take advantage of this unique opportunity and enjoy watching this year’s lineup from the comfort of their homes,” says Jérémie Abessira, executive director of the EUFF Toronto.

The festival opens on Nov. 13 with Oscar-winning German filmmaker Caroline Link’s box office smash hit All About Me, both a wildly entertaining and poignantly serious coming-of-age story about one of Germany’s most beloved comedians and television personalities, Hape Kerkeling.

Other highlights include Ether by legendary Polish auteur Krzysztof Zanussi, a disquieting drama about the moral limits of science; Invisible by Lithuanian director Ignas Jonynas, a stylish film about love, betrayal and revenge; and Angelo by Austrian director Markus Schleinzer, an extraordinary true story of the Nigerian slave Angelo Soliman who rose to prominence in Viennese high society in the 18th century.

