What Do Candidates Promise for Better Mental Health Care? Tune into This Debate

The upcoming election is unlike any that has come before. British Columbia is dealing with two public health emergencies — the COVID-19 pandemic and the overdose epidemic — while also facing an unprecedented rise in mental health and substance use conditions. The economic downturn and public health interventions such as school closures, non-essential service shutdowns and physical distancing have had unintended yet significant impacts on our well-being.

EVENT DETAILS Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Candidates:

Scott Bernstein, BC Greens

Mitzi Dean, BC NDP

Jane Thornthwaite, BC Liberals Moderator:

Moira Wyton, The Tyee

The Canadian Mental Health Association BC has invited candidates from the BC NDP, BC Liberals and BC Greens to discuss their parties’ commitments to better mental health and safer substance use. The Tyee’s health reporter, Moira Wyton, will moderate the discussion and delve into issues ranging from harm reduction and health care, to social supports for people living with mental health or substance use-related disabilities, to policing and involuntarily detention of people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The candidates’ discussion will begin and end with community voices. People on the frontlines of the public health emergencies will open the discussion by providing first-hand accounts of experiencing, witnessing and responding to the recent rise of mental health issues and overdose events. Near the end of the discussion, audience members will be invited to join and pose questions to candidates.

The forum is open to everyone and anyone who cares deeply about mental health and substance use and wants to learn how this provincial election could, and ultimately will, shape the future well-being of British Columbians.