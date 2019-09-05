Three Vancouver Events to Get You Thinking about Democracy

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

If you haven’t noticed, Canada has an election coming up. However, it’s worth remembering that democratic participation is much more than voting every four years.

In a new event series called Activating Democracy, the Centre for Community Engaged Learning at the University of British Columbia explores the many ways that people can engage in non-partisan political action to improve the well-being of their community and strengthen democracy.

In this series, participants will hear from experts such as former NDP MP Libby Davies and former Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer, who played a considerable role in strengthening Canadian democracy and political participation. Participants will also learn about opportunities to engage in social impact action to support the progress of our democracy.

The events are open to anyone interested in knowing how to nurture a healthier and stronger democracy and make a positive impact in the local community. Participants do not require previous political knowledge to attend.

What’s in it for you?



Learn what a healthy democracy looks like

Get involved in political action to improve the well-being of the community

Hear from people who play a considerable role in strengthening Canadian democracy

Shape how Vancouver city council engages with the public

Help us spread the word!



Forward our poster

Invite your friends on the Facebook event page

Use the hashtag #ActivatingDemocracy on your social media platform

Event program

Can Activism Happen in Politics? A Conversation with Libby Davies

Opening remarks by Dr. Ainsley Carrey, UBC vice-president, students

When: Sept. 9, 2019, 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: North Great Hall, the Nest, UBC Campus

RSVP required, tickets limited.





It’s Election Time: Support People with Disabilities to Vote

Supported by Apathy Is Boring

When: Sept. 17, 2019, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

Where: Multipurpose Room 4, Creekside Community Centre, Vancouver

RSVP required.





Student Voices for Politics: Support Vancouver City to Develop an Online Engagement Platform



Presentation by Andrea Reimer and co-facilitation with Check Your Head When: Oct. 7, 2019, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

Where: BC Hydro Theatre, CIRS Building, UBC Campus

RSVP required.

