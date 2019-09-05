We value: Our readers.
Three Vancouver Events to Get You Thinking about Democracy

Join Libby Davies, Apathy Is Boring, and Andrea Reimer in these upcoming workshops. Make sure you RSVP!

The Centre for Community Engaged Learning at UBC Today | TheTyee.ca

davies-reimer.jpg
Chat with veteran politicians and learn how to engage with democracy in these three upcoming events. Photo of Libby Davies by Joshua Berson. Photo of Andrea Reimer, file.

If you haven’t noticed, Canada has an election coming up. However, it’s worth remembering that democratic participation is much more than voting every four years.

In a new event series called Activating Democracy, the Centre for Community Engaged Learning at the University of British Columbia explores the many ways that people can engage in non-partisan political action to improve the well-being of their community and strengthen democracy.

In this series, participants will hear from experts such as former NDP MP Libby Davies and former Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer, who played a considerable role in strengthening Canadian democracy and political participation. Participants will also learn about opportunities to engage in social impact action to support the progress of our democracy.

The events are open to anyone interested in knowing how to nurture a healthier and stronger democracy and make a positive impact in the local community. Participants do not require previous political knowledge to attend.

What’s in it for you?

Help us spread the word!

Event program

Can Activism Happen in Politics? A Conversation with Libby Davies

Opening remarks by Dr. Ainsley Carrey, UBC vice-president, students
When: Sept. 9, 2019, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: North Great Hall, the Nest, UBC Campus
RSVP required, tickets limited.

It’s Election Time: Support People with Disabilities to Vote

Supported by Apathy Is Boring
When: Sept. 17, 2019, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.
Where: Multipurpose Room 4, Creekside Community Centre, Vancouver
RSVP required.


Student Voices for Politics: Support Vancouver City to Develop an Online Engagement Platform

Presentation by Andrea Reimer and co-facilitation with Check Your Head When: Oct. 7, 2019, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.
Where: BC Hydro Theatre, CIRS Building, UBC Campus
RSVP required.

