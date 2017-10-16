CONTEST: Win a Copy of Engagement Organizing by Matt Price

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.







At any given moment, there are hundreds of campaigns that seek to persuade citizens or decision makers to think, act, or vote in a certain way. But what separates campaigns that win from those that don’t, particularly today when digital tools are breaking down traditional forms of media and opening up new avenues for citizen engagement?

Engagement Organizing: The old art and new science of winning campaigns shows how to combine old-school people power with new digital tools and data to win campaigns today. Matt Price, with more than two decades of experience working on campaigns of all types, explores the traditions and practices of organizing and how to marry these with digital communication tools to scale up campaigns and win. Over a dozen case studies from NGOs, unions, and electoral campaigns (in both Canada and the US) highlight this work in practice.

At a time of heightened concern about what our future holds and how we can shape it, this book is an indispensable tool for campaigners of all kinds. It also an important resource for those just getting started, who want to apply the principles and practices of engagement organizing to their own campaigns for change.

This book is written for grassroots organizers, NGOs, civil society organizations, unions, political parties, and anyone seeking to mobilize people politically. In higher education, this book will complement more theory-heavy readings to provide tactical, practical, and case-study material.

About UBC Press

UBC Press produces books integral to Canada’s cultural, political, and social fabric and is widely touted as the country’s pre-eminent social science publisher. Established in 1971 and now offering 900 titles in print and 65 to 70 new works per year, the Press publishes sophisticated and transformative works by authors whose thought and research pushes the boundaries of scholarly discourse and makes a vital contribution to the democratic exchange of ideas. These skillfully edited and beautifully produced books are for readers with an interest in subjects that include: Canadian history, political science, the environment, Indigenous history and current issues, legal trends, social policy, sexuality studies, education, natural resources, communications, labour studies, historical geography, health policy, food studies, immigration, multiculturalism, and transnationalism. Located along the Pacific rim, UBC Press’s editorial scope also encompasses works that document and explore Asian history and contemporary society.