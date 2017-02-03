Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Join Us at ‘Stories to be Heard, Not Yet Told,’ March 6 in Vancouver

Reserve your seats now for this fundraiser benefiting Columbia Institute and The Tyee.

By Tyee Staff Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

CI_Tyee_Gala_PresentsPageArt.png

The Columbia Institute and The Tyee are pleased to invite you to participate in a special celebration dedicated to hearing stories from B.C.’s leading reporters and story tellers on what’s shaping our lives.

The evening includes a delicious Ethiopian buffet dinner, a raffle, and the opportunity to mingle with friends, both new and old, who care about the communities we live in.

Your emcee for the evening will be Ken Georgetti, President Emeritus of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC).

Charitable tax receipts will be issued in early 2018 from Columbia Institute for a portion of the ticket price and any full donation.

Individual tickets are $100. A full table of 10 seats is $950. Reserve your tickets now.

Interested in sponsoring this event? Contact Sharon Roling at 604-695-2034 or sroling@columbiainstitute.ca

Featuring stories from:

582px version of AndrewMacPic4.JPG
Life in Super Unequal British Columbia
Andrew MacLeod, author and legislative bureau chief
582px version of Gaetan2.jpg
Bringing Public Services Back in House
Gaëtan Royer, CI Associate and CEO City State Consulting
katiehyslop.png
Youth Voices
Katie Hyslop, Reporter
960px version of gregmoore3-cropped.jpg
Cities and Climate Change
Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam
Chris Cheung.jpg
Housing and Belonging
Chris Cheung, Reporter
3-tU5VKW.jpeg
Millenials and Climate Change
Geoff Dembicki, Freelance journalist and author

