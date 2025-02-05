Did Danielle Smith Save the Day?

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Alberta

Did Danielle Smith Save the Day?

No. Despite the praise from Postmedia pundits, the Alberta premier got played.

David Climenhaga 5 Feb 2025Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

Three older light-skinned people smile at the camera on a golf course. Danielle Smith wears a brown suit and white shirt. Donald Trump wears a dark pullover and red MAGA hat. Kevin O’Leary wears a white suit.
Premier Danielle Smith with President Donald Trump and TV entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary. Photo via Danielle Smith on X.

Now that Canadians have been given a one-month reprieve from President Donald Trump’s threatened arbitrary 25 per cent tariffs, it’s safe to assume media and politicians north of the world’s longest undefended border will quickly revert to old bad habits.

After a brief, uncomfortable stab at appearing to be a team player, we can probably expect federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to get back to complaining about how “Canada is broken.”

Postmedia’s Alberta political peanut gallery sprang into action with comedic speed in response to Trump’s unexpected flip, which as surely as night follows day will have flopped back to new threats as the beginning of March approaches.

“From traitor to saviour — Smith’s plan was crucial in staving off tariffs,” cheered the headline over the Calgary Herald’s Don Braid’s effort at restoring Smith’s self-tarnished reputation.

“Trudeau is no hero — he finally did what Trump and Danielle Smith wanted,” booed the headline over Calgary Sun scribbler Rick Bell’s contribution to the official Postmedia narrative.

Links are provided in the event readers wish to read the entire columns, but, really, you can spare yourselves the effort. The headlines speak for themselves and, alas, they do not reflect reality.

Braid’s and Bell’s efforts notwithstanding, history is unlikely to absolve Smith.

After all, one of Trump’s favourite bullying techniques is the bait and switch, and, having squeezed a few concessions out of Canada and Mexico that he can brag about to his supporters, he will soon switch to new demands. Indeed, he already has. U.S. banks must come to Canada! (Never mind that they’re already here. As if reality had anything to do with anything the man says.)

As Robert Reich wrote in his Substack column, the point of Trump’s bullying is the show.

“Look behind what’s happening and you’ll see that Trump is employing two techniques to gain more power than any U.S. president has ever wielded,” the former U.S. secretary of labour in the Clinton administration wrote.

The first is to show he can mete out huge punishments and rewards, whether or not they’re justified. “It’s a show of strength.”

The second is to keep everyone guessing. “What makes an abusive parent or spouse, or an abusive dictator, or Trump, especially terrifying? They’re unpredictable. They lash out in ways that are hard to anticipate.”

Reich continued. “What’s next? Who knows? That’s the whole point.... The practical consequence is that an increasing number of so-called ‘leaders’ — in the private, public and non-profit sectors, and around the world — are telling their boards, overseers, trustees or legislatures: ‘We have to give Trump whatever he wants and even try to anticipate his wants, because who knows how he’ll react if we don’t?’”

This is exactly what Smith has demanded of the prime minister and what he has at least in part delivered. Canada will be weaker for her effort and the division she has sown. And the problem is, it’ll all change again tomorrow, and we’ll give up a little more.

Indeed, as Trump has proven, the United States is now incapable of making and keeping almost any agreement. As soon as we have renegotiated the latest “free trade” deal, we will be presented with new demands.

Trump is going to say, as comedian Billy Connolly put it in his famous skit about old-time British labour leaders: “I want it now! I want it yesterday! And I want f*ckin’ more tomorrow! And the demands will all be changed then, so f*ckin’ stay awake!”

Canada needs to f*ckin’ stay awake.

A good place to start, I suppose, might be to eliminate internal trade barriers, a solution trotted out by Canadian politicians of all stripes since Trump was returned to the White House.

Sadly, that won’t be as easy as Poilievre makes it sound. For one thing, if you want to truck hay from Alberta to British Columbia, and B.C. says you’ll have to unload your truck and repack it to the province’s standards, is that a safety regulation or a trade barrier?

Section 121 of the Canadian Constitution Act, 1867, seems to eliminate interprovincial free trade barriers. “All Articles of the Growth, Produce, or Manufacture of any one of the Provinces shall, from and after the Union, be admitted free into each of the other Provinces.”

But the interpretation of the courts since the 1920s has been that the ban applies only to duties or tariffs on goods moving between provinces.

Whether Poilievre likes it or not, Canada remains a federation. Although the tech-bro coup engineered by Trump’s billionaire supporters shows that it may be possible to ignore or even discard constitutional limits, or perhaps entire constitutions.

But as long as Canada is a federal state as now constituted, Ottawa lacks the jurisdiction to impose internal free trade, Poilievre’s promises notwithstanding. And don’t imagine Alberta won’t scream about it if Ottawa tries.

So while Canada’s provinces may feel the need for freer interprovincial trade right now, we can be confident that as things settle down in the Excited States — as is bound to happen eventually — provincial enthusiasm for free trade between provinces will wane too.

Don’t expect anything like that to be possible at Trump speed, no matter who our prime minister is. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll