Please Advise! Who Monkeywrenched the Easter Bunny Express?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! Who Monkeywrenched the Easter Bunny Express?

The Stanley Park train went on the fritz over the holiday. Pick your conspiracy theory!

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

An old-fashioned steam locomotive.
What made the revived Stanley Park train mysteriously close yet again on Easter Saturday? Maybe the carbon tax? Photo via Vancouver Park Board.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

The Stanley Park train was finally reopened but then on Easter Saturday it was closed yet again. Track damage, they said.

What's really going on?

Signed,

Rabbit Ears

Dear Rabbit,

Well might you ask, my friend. There are no coincidences in this world. Recent events have proved once again that dark forces are at work everywhere. Here then are some possible explanations for the Easter Train fiasco:

Vaccines

They're responsible for everything, some will tell you. Weakened victims of government-mandated poison are dropping like flies, causing accidents everywhere from Stanley Park to the eastern seaboard.

This claim may strike some of you as implausible. If so, that's fine. You're not the target audience. Such theories are aimed at the same people buying the Trump Bible. For as the Book of Trump saith: “Unto you is born one every minute.”

Carbon tax

Spouse left you? Your dog is incontinent? You just Googled “scrofula” and your symptoms match? It's the carbon tax, man. The Easter Train thing too. Thanks, Trudeau.

Illegal immigrants

Last week, Michigan Republican state representative Matt Maddock sent out an urgent message to his followers on X/Twitter: “Happening right now!” A bus full of illegal immigrants — with a police escort no less! — was departing from the Detroit Metro Airport, Maddock claimed. It was promptly revealed that the bus was actually full of college basketball players arriving for the March Madness Sweet 16 tournament. To be fair, the players were from a faraway land called Gonzaga, which certainly sounds like a place where they eat devilishly spicy food, ride bicycles and do abortions. Talk about March Madness — Woke Madness, more like.

When a Twitter response explained this was in fact a college basketball team, Maddock replied, “Sure, kommie. Nice talking point.” Still later, journalist David Shuster asked Maddock whether he understood the bus was indeed carrying a basketball team. Maddock replied, “The hostile media can keep trying to cover this up but it's not working for you.”

We know about this text exchange because Maddock posted it himself.

The Michigan Republican offers an important political lesson here — double down, triple down and keep going until you run out of fingers. Remember, a true nut job will not even shake hands with facts. Reality is like a fart in an elevator — unpleasant, ephemeral and best ignored. You've got a story. Stick to it.

Woke diversity

Chocolate handouts from genetic freaks? Free candy from giant furries? As long as sexually promiscuous bunnies are allowed to entice our children with sweets and socialism, it's not just the Easter Train that will continue to go off the rails.

The Antichrist

A Christian celebration interrupted? It's the Evil One, surely. The Easter Train closure must be a sign. And when the apocalypse hits, you'll need Dr. Steve's Survival Supply Kit, a bunker-busting bounty, a freeze-dried feast your unprepared neighbours would kill for — if you don't get them first, with Dr. Steve's easy-to-use DIY RPG. Make the end times into great times, with Dr. Steve! (Doc Steve bibles also available.)

A large humanoid rabbit

CCTV footage shows a mutant biped lagomorph with long ears, massive front teeth and a basket of weapons. Possibly the result of cosmetics testing. Answers to “Peter.” Do not approach.

The point is, something must be done. We need strong leadership. Like they said about Mussolini: at least the Easter trains ran on time. There are no carbon taxes in the Bible. And, umm, something about vaccines.

Amen. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Naheed Nenshi Will Win the Alberta NDP Leadership Race?

Take this week's poll