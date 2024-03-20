Alberta’s ‘Astonishingly Bad’ New K-6 Social Studies Curriculum

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Education
Alberta

Alberta’s ‘Astonishingly Bad’ New K-6 Social Studies Curriculum

Pull the plug and start over pleads a panel of experts asked by the province to weigh in.

David Climenhaga TodayThe Tyee

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A lighter-skinned man with white hair and goatee, wearing a checkered, collared shirt, speaks at a podium before a small microphone.
Former Alberta Teachers Association president and curriculum designer Larry Booi shares the expert panel’s alarm. ‘Misguided, unsophisticated and actually embarrassing.’ Photo via X.

How bad is the social studies curriculum the United Conservative Party wants to start piloting?

We all know it’s bad. But I mean, seriously, how bad is it really?

Last Friday, the expert panel asked by the province to weigh in on the UCP government’s new kindergarten to Grade 6 social studies curriculum published an open letter to Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides unanimously urging him pull the plug on it and start over again.

The eight post-secondary educators and curriculum specialists outlined their “significant concerns” with the plan to start piloting the controversial curriculum. Among them: It has no contemporary or relevant vision for social studies education, offers limited opportunities for critical thinking, makes only token gestures toward Indigenous history and has no acknowledgement of the diversity in Alberta today.

“We are deeply disappointed with this draft curriculum and concerned about the lack of transparency in the curriculum development process,” they wrote.

Alas, they said, when the curriculum was released they discovered their “critical feedback and constructive advice that could inform the creation of a high-quality social studies program for Alberta students” had been “largely ignored.”

Their belief, the letter concluded: “Alberta students deserve better.”

Their advice to the minister: “We urge the government to immediately convene a meeting of the key education partners to develop a protocol to restart the curriculum rewriting process.”

They were unfailingly polite throughout.

Probably as a result, their criticism generated a little metaphorical ink in the media but will be immediately brushed off by Dr. Nicolaides and the UCP.

After all, this is the fruit of former premier Jason Kenney’s quest to reform Alberta public education in line with his crank pedagogical notions and his replacement Danielle Smith’s ideological agenda of breaking up the public education system to bust teachers’ unions and banish critical thought from Wild Rose Country.

I spoke with Larry Booi — the plain-spoken former president of the Alberta Teachers Association, long-time social studies teacher and experienced social studies curriculum developer and instructor — in hopes he could explain the problem with the new curriculum in terms even an old journo like your blogger could understand.

To start with, Booi told me, “it’s an astonishingly bad job, and I wasn’t expecting much!”

“It is misguided, unsophisticated and actually embarrassing.”

“This proposed curriculum has been stripped of everything but history, with a backup role for geography, some economics and ‘civics,’” he explained, adding that even the history bits seem to be “randomly and arbitrarily arranged.”

The new curriculum, he said, “is an unrelenting look backwards… clearly based on the view that social studies must be about understanding the past, so we can somehow ‘learn from it’ — but with no sense of how that will happen.

“It’s as if we are driving into this increasingly complex and uncertain future, and the only guide we have is the rear-view mirror of our car!”

The new curriculum, he said, is “devoid of any sense of the overall goals to be systematically pursued and reflected in a person who graduates after 13 years of social studies instruction.”

The old curriculum, he explained, tried to develop the knowledge, skills and dispositions in young people that would let them become “active and engaged citizens of a democratic society.” And this, he added, “was to be worked at increasingly through the grades.”

Now? “It looks like our students will be rigidly focused on the knowledge of the past that they have accumulated. No systematic development of the skills and attributes needed for making complex decisions in public affairs, no development of discerning judgement, no sense of agency or the disposition to be engaged and involved in public affairs.”

No surprise, either, given the UCP’s American-influenced MAGA ideology and hostility to critical thinking — especially if it results in criticism of them!

This, Booi suggested, looks like “a curriculum designed for home schooling.”

It seems K-6 social studies in Alberta has received a “curriculum lobotomy,” he added, “resulting in the removal of all higher-order functions and leaving it with a narrow focus on lower-level elements.”

“There should be no piloting of this draft curriculum,” Booi concluded. “We cannot inflict it on students.”

Stick with the old one, he advised, until a better one can be written.

The K-6 Curriculum Development Specialist Group, whose recommendations the UCP government ignored, was made up of the following people:

Kathryn Crawford, EdD, assistant professor, Ambrose University

J.C. Couture, PhD, lecturer, University of Alberta

Craig Harding, PhD, instructor, Mount Royal University

Yvonne Poitras Pratt, PhD, associate professor, University of Calgary

Pierre Rousseau, associate lecturer, Campus St-Jean

David Scott, PhD, associate professor, University of Calgary

Amy von Heyking, PhD, associate professor, University of Lethbridge [Tyee]

Read more: Education, Alberta

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Trudeau Will Survive the Next Election?

Take this week's poll