Will you help journalism thrive in 2024? Help us hit our goal of 500 new supporters by Dec 31.

Thanks for reading The Tyee today. If you’ll allow me, let me tell you a bit about what it’s like to run a journalism organization these days.

Sustaining and growing an independent newsroom in 2023 means fighting back against a wave of pressures in our industry. The advertising model that has traditionally supported journalism has been disrupted by social media and search platforms. And now, Canadian news is completely blocked on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Online News Act.

Decades of consolidation of ownership of newspapers means that many communities in Canada only have one news source, if that, and those newsrooms keep on getting gutted or shut down by their corporate owners.

What’s left to fill that vacuum is fluffy entertainment or dubious misinformation put out by shadowy figures. So the online world is more noisy than ever, but less and less of it is informed by fact-based reporting being put out by professional, credible journalists.

That’s the tide The Tyee has been swimming against for the past 20 years. Our non-profit newsroom only exists because thousands of readers support our work through our Tyee Builders program – a voluntary support program that funds our editorial budget and makes sure that we can pay experienced journalists to do reporting in the public interest and distribute it for free to anyone who wants to read it.

Together with our Tyee Builders, we’re fighting back against the forces that are conspiring against journalism

We’re aiming to bring on 500 new recurring supporters by Dec. 31 so we can sustain and grow our operations in 2024. Please join us today and sign up for a monthly or annual contribution at a level that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Opinion
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Alberta

An Alberta New Year’s Wish for a Working Public Health System

As life expectancy falls, Danielle Smith’s ideology could bring even more deaths.

Lisa Young 29 Dec 2023

Lisa Young is a professor of political science at the University of Calgary. Her newsletter on Alberta politics is What Now?!?

A side angle close-up of A 52-year-old white woman with shoulder-length dark hair.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government ordered Alberta Health Services to withhold information on the benefits of COVID and flu vaccines in this fall’s ad campaign. Photo by Jason Franson, the Canadian Press.

Last week, I was on the radio chatting about the year that was and the year that’s coming, and the host asked me what was on my Christmas wish list for Alberta politics.

Predictably, I came up with my real answer the next day. I want a functioning public health system.

Alanna Smith’s bombshell report in the Globe and Mail reveals that the Alberta government directed Alberta Health Services “to remove the words 'influenza' and 'COVID' from advertisements for the province’s fall immunization campaign.”

When approving the advertising campaign, the government’s revisions “included the removal of details about vaccine eligibility, immunization locations by age group and the types of vaccines being offered and their efficacy against different strains of COVID-19 and influenza. Two lines that encouraged Albertans to book vaccination appointments were also deleted.”

The article is a bombshell because it finds evidence for what anyone paying attention would expect: that the Smith government doesn’t want to be seen to be promoting vaccination for COVID-19. Smith won the United Conservative Party leadership with the support of people opposed to vaccine mandates and skeptical of the efficacy of vaccines. If they saw AHS promoting the efficacy of vaccines, they’d pressure her to fire the head of AHS.

Oh, wait...

Here’s what passes for the good news: despite the lack of meaningful advertising, Alberta’s vaccination rate this fall is not the worst in the country. At 14 per cent, we’re hovering around the national average, behind B.C. (23 per cent) but ahead of Ontario (12 per cent).

Alberta has the dubious distinction of being second only to Saskatchewan in the decline in life expectancy over the past three years.

As Global Calgary journalist Adam Toy posted on X, between 2019 and 2022, life expectancy at birth declined by just over two years in Saskatchewan and by 1.75 years in Alberta. The overall figure for Canada was a 0.95-year decline. Coincidentally, as of 2022 Alberta and Saskatchewan were the provinces that had the lowest COVID vaccination rates.

A line chart shows life expectancy by province from 1980 to 2020.
Adam Toy, Global News, based on Statistics Canada data.

I can’t get this graph out of my head. Certainly, a decline in life expectancy was to be expected in the midst of a global pandemic. But rather than being alarmed by the size of our decline, we seem determined to lean into it. A sizable number of Albertans are apparently nostalgic for the good old days of whooping cough and measles. And think of how good it will be for the bottom line of the new Alberta pension plan if retirees don’t live so long!

All joking aside, the health-care system appears to be teetering on the brink of collapse, with long wait times in emergency rooms and stories of patients parked in hallways and lounges.

A robust COVID and influenza vaccination campaign wouldn’t solve these problems, but it would both lessen the pressure on the health-care system and send a welcome message to the people working in it that the government is doing what it can to lighten their burden.

So my New Year's wish, readers, is for you to go out and get vaccinated, if you haven’t already. Book an appointment for a family member. If you’re going to a holiday dinner where the subject might come up, arm yourself with information.

It’s up to you!

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a much-deserved break. See you in 2024! [Tyee]

