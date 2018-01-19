Food For Us, Suffering For Foreign Farm Workers

Donald MacLean Wells is professor emeritus, labour studies and political science at McMaster University in Hamilton. Janet McLaughlin is an associate professor of health studies and research associate of the International Migration Research Centre at Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. This story was first published in The Conversation Canada.
When subscribing to a newsletter edition you'll also get early notice on Tyee events, news, promotions, partner messages and special initiatives.
Further to the provision of the Personal Information Protection Act, personal information is kept confidential by TheTyee.ca and will not be sold, traded, released, shared or distributed to any other individuals, organizations or agencies without prior consent or notification.
Measures have been enacted to ensure the integrity of personal information and to protect it from misuse, loss or alteration. All information submitted to The Tyee is only available to employees or sub-contractors who are bound by agreement with The Tyee to keep the information private. E-mail addresses are only used for the purposes of Tyee-related correspondence or comment moderation.
If you have concerns related to your privacy please contact us at info@thetyee.ca
Do not:
Do:
How best did Mayor Gregor’s city hall green Vancouver?
Take this week's poll
Never miss a story. Get The Tyee's independent, reader-funded reporting sent straight to your inbox, for free. You'll also get early notice on Tyee events, news, promotions, and special initiatives.