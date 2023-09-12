Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Your donation will help grow our newsroom.

Our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders (And if that's you, thank you!). These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters.

Will you join in and help us keep telling important stories?

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Environment

Walking Among Vancouver’s Urban Giants

Most of the city’s old growth was cleared long ago. But not in Stanley Park.

Solana Pasqual TodayThe Tyee

Solana Pasqual was an intern with The Tyee.

A view looking up towards the tree canopy.
Stanley Park is a major destination for tourists. Big tree hunter Colin Spratt wants to use it as a forest classroom. All photos by Solana Pasqual for The Tyee.

Anywhere you stand in Vancouver, you are standing on the remnants of old-growth forests.

To see just how massive those trees could have been, you only need to walk to the intersection of Beach Avenue and Gilford Street in the West End and look up. On the roof of a 19-storey building designed by architect Richard Henriquez in 1987 stands an 11-metre-tall oak tree — a stark symbol of how tall old-growth forests would have been if they were still around.

Just a little farther away, the gentle giants of Stanley Park provide an even more immediate reminder.

The park contains some of Canada’s largest old-growth trees, including a 63-metre Douglas fir and the largest maple and red alder trees in Canada.

Visiting its old growth is a great way to see big trees in a spot that already has a lot of human traffic, therefore avoiding damage to other delicate ecosystems, says Colin Spratt, big tree hunter and tour guide at Stanley Park.

“There are forests that I don’t want to take people to because they’re pristine. They’re untouched. But Stanley Park is not a pristine old-growth forest. These ancient trees, they’ve been logged for years, they get trampled by footprints, people sleep under them, people dump garbage on them. This is a rare opportunity where it's actually safe to bring people to these trees,” he says.

Colin Spratt poses on a forest trail with a rolled-up laminated map.
A close-up of an unfurled map in a black background.
Colin Spratt, a big-tree hunter, runs Ancient Trees of Vancouver walking tours in Stanley Park.

Spratt starts his Ancient Trees of Vancouver walking tours at Third Beach, where he takes people through marked and unmarked trials while sharing the history of Stanley Park’s big trees.

Logging has been a major industry for British Columbia since the 19th century, but the government says the pace of old-growth logging has slowed down since 2015.

The area now known as Stanley Park was a significant village site for the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations pre-contact. Post-contact, in 1860, the British government designated part of what is now in the park as a military reserve. It was logged by six different companies in the 1860s and 1880s, and finally became a park when Vancouver became a city in 1886.

In the foreground, a hand holds out a laminated photo of a large, old tree. In the blurry background, Colin Spratt shares information about a fallen tree.

This summer has been a difficult one for trees in Vancouver, Spratt says, marked by heavy and hot weather, bug outbreaks and not enough rainfall.

He points out the parched and brown leaves of towering trees, which stand out amongst their green counterparts in the canopy. These trees were still alive and growing, Spratt says, but struggled without rain.

“In 1914, there was a bug outbreak,” Spratt says. “We're actually having the same bug outbreak — the western hemlock looper moth — right now. People saw the trees, especially the western hemlock and the spruce, looking ragged and defoliated. They didn’t know what to do so they cut it all down. So now, we have beautiful, maybe the most monumental, large spruces lying down on the floor, feeding the next generation of trees.”

As water restrictions continue to be enforced in Metro Vancouver, large trees in Stanley Park may again be in danger of culling for fire prevention strategy or for safety reasons in case they topple over.

Colin Spratt shows tour goers a mossy old nursery tree.

For many people in Vancouver, these trees are a symbol of refuge and reconnection — a way to get away from city life without having to leave the city limits.

For Spratt, Stanley Park was a refuge for him during COVID-19 when social isolation for health and safety was paramount.

“I used to be in the entertainment world,” Spratt says. “With COVID, I fell into this deep, deep depression. I had lost my career basically. There were a lot of personal things happening. And this world, this was my happiness, and bringing people into this forest doubles my happiness.” He is hoping to use his business to spread awareness of the old-growth forests still very much alive and present in Vancouver, and to make people understand their impact.

Two dead trees poke into the sky amidst a greener canopy.

With over 18 million visits per year, Stanley Park is one of the most popular and well-used city parks in Canada. Visitors lie down and read in the grass, walk along Beaver Lake or plunge into the cool forests crowning the area. It’s one of the top tourist destinations in British Columbia, with approximately 39 per cent of tourists making Stanley Park a priority on their to-do lists.

A split-trunk tree with ferns at the base.

“The whole reason I’m doing this is because in 10 years, I want people to land in Vancouver and have seeing the old-growth trees on their to-do list. I want them to say, ‘We should go see the thousand-year-old tree in the park,’” Spratt says.

“We have an amazing opportunity, basically a forest classroom. The fact that you have an old-growth forest beside a major urban centre, literally downtown Vancouver, one of the major cities in Canada. It’s incredible.” [Tyee]

Read more: Environment

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about COVID Transmission in Schools This Fall?

Take this week's poll