‘Justin Trudeau, Say Their Names’

The Tyee works because of reader support.
Join us now.

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Indigenous
Rights + Justice

‘Justin Trudeau, Say Their Names’

An annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver honoured the missing and called for answers.

Jen St. Denis TodayTheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee covering civic issues. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
Indigenous women march toward the camera. One holds a basket of red and yellow roses. Another holds a photo of a young woman.
Participants in the Women’s Memorial March walked through the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

They carried placards, wore photographs of their loved ones on their clothing and spoke the names of missing and murdered Indigenous women as they marched through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Tuesday.

Martha Martin, the mother of Chantel Moore, called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak the names of Indigenous people killed by police and to attend the annual Women’s Memorial March. Moore, a 26-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht woman, was shot dead by a police officer conducting a wellness check in New Brunswick in 2020.

“We saw Justin Trudeau take a knee for George Floyd and he never mentions once our children’s names, whose lives have been taken by law enforcement,” Martin said.

“And I say now we start calling him out and telling him to show up, because now is the time.”

Martin’s call was echoed by several other speakers.

A photo montage shows alerts about Indigenous women, men and children who have gone missing.
March participants held placards with the names and photos of Indigenous women and men who had gone missing or been murdered. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

It was the 32nd Women’s Memorial March, which began in 1992 to draw attention to the alarming number of women who were going missing from the neighbourhood. Many of those women were killed by Robert Pickton, a serial killer who was not arrested until 2002.

Maggie Gisle knew many of the women who went missing in the 1980s and ’90s.

“I got off the streets Feb. 13, 1998. I was scared straight because I had so many friends that were missing and I didn’t want to be one of them,” Gisle said.

Gisle, who is Nisga’a, said her parents and all her aunts and uncles had gone to residential school and she and her siblings had been taken into foster care during the Sixties Scoop.

Gisles said she now considers Feb. 14 to be the first day of “my new year.”

A man wearing a black ball cap and red-and-black check overshirt walks away from the camera, with his arm around a woman with long black hair. On his back is a large photo of a young woman.
Dillon Balczer wears a photo of his younger sister, Jessica Patrick. Patrick’s family did not believe the RCMP was taking their missing persons report seriously enough and started to search for her themselves. Family members found Patrick’s body near a highway in the Bulkley Valley in 2018. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

Linda Kay Peters spoke about her mother, who was abducted, sexually assaulted and beaten in the 1950s in a small northern mining town. Peters also spoke about her niece, Shawnee Inyallie, whose body was found near the Fraser River near Delta four months after she went missing in the summer of 2018.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which issued its final report in 2019, called violence against Indigenous women “deliberate race, identity and gender-based genocide.”

In 2021, the federal government adopted a national action plan on the recommendations of the national inquiry. But advocates say they continue to be frustrated by the slow progress.

A woman smiles at a grizzly bear had while another person holds it and three women talk in the background.
Jackie Andrew adjusts her grizzly bear robe during the march. Andrew, who is from the Lil’wat Nation, said it was important to her to come to the march because her twin brother’s daughter had been lost to the Downtown Eastside. She also had an Inuit foster-daughter who died in Toronto. 'It’s very moving to see the nations come together and support this.' Photo by Jen St. Denis.
A half dozen people stare at the sky, smiling. Some are hugging.
March watchers react with joy at seeing an eagle soaring high above the streets. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

Peters said her mother survived the brutal attack against her in the 1950s, and recently celebrated her 99th birthday.

“My mom survived,” Peters said. “And my mom and Shawnee are my inspiration to go out and speak and try to create as much awareness as I can about our murdered and missing Indigenous women.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Are You Engaging with Black History Month?

Take this week's poll