No Loophole for Seaspan’s North Van Property Taxes

Canada needs more independent journalism. Join us.

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee, and I hope the article you just read added something to your day. It was researched and written by our small but growing newsroom, and we show up every day with a mission to publish original, fact-based journalism that you won’t find anywhere else.

And why won’t you find it anywhere else?

Unfortunately, the news publishing industry has been in a slow-moving crisis for decades now, with many outlets laying off staff, and smaller teams having to do more with less. Not many news organizations can afford to do long feature articles and give their journalists many days to spend on each story.

That’s the tide The Tyee is swimming against — we exist to go deep on stories where others can’t or won’t go. And we publish these original stories every day on our site with no paywall. All of our stories are open for everyone to read.

The only reason we can buck the overall trend of the news industry in Canada is because a small percentage of our readers step up and commit to supporting our journalism at an amount that works for them. We call them Tyee Builders, and we wouldn’t be here without them.

Choose your amount, your frequency (monthly, annual, or one-time), and you can cancel at any time. And you'll get some pretty sweet Tyee swag, if you're into that kind of thing.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher, The Tyee

Join Tyee Builders Now

Canada needs more independent journalism. Join us.

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee, and I hope the article you just read added something to your day. It was researched and written by our small but growing newsroom, and we show up every day with a mission to publish original, fact-based journalism that you won’t find anywhere else.

And why won’t you find it anywhere else?

Unfortunately, the news publishing industry has been in a slow-moving crisis for decades now, with many outlets laying off staff, and smaller teams having to do more with less. Not many news organizations can afford to do long feature articles and give their journalists many days to spend on each story.

That’s the tide The Tyee is swimming against — we exist to go deep on stories where others can’t or won’t go. And we publish these original stories every day on our site with no paywall. All of our stories are open for everyone to read.

The only reason we can buck the overall trend of the news industry in Canada is because a small percentage of our readers step up and commit to supporting our journalism at an amount that works for them. We call them Tyee Builders, and we wouldn’t be here without them.

Choose your amount, your frequency (monthly, annual, or one-time), and you can cancel at any time. And you'll get some pretty sweet Tyee swag, if you're into that kind of thing.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher, The Tyee

Join Tyee Builders Now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Labour + Industry
Environment

No Loophole for Seaspan’s North Van Property Taxes

The company argued polluted lands should mean lower taxes. A judge disagreed.

Michelle Gamage TodayTheTyee.ca

Michelle Gamage is a Vancouver-based journalist with an environmental focus who regularly re-ports on climate for The Tyee. You can find her on Twitter @Michelle_Gamage.

A wide-angle picture shows a large tanker parked in front of industrial lands with mountains in the background.
The 40-acre site owned by Seaspan in the District of North Vancouver is polluted with creosote, a sticky tar-like substance that has been leeching into the Burrard Inlet since at least 1995. Photo by Michelle Gamage.

The District of North Vancouver’s tax base may have dodged a several-million-dollar bullet thanks to a recent B.C. Court of Appeal ruling.

The court case was between the ship-building company Seaspan, and BC Assessment and the District of North Vancouver. Seaspan argued that because its shipyards on the Burrard Inlet are polluted with creosote, a sticky tar-like substance and possible carcinogen, the land should have been assessed at a lower value for property tax reasons from 2013 to 2019.

If the courts had ruled in Seaspan’s favour, the district would’ve been required to return a large chunk of change in the form of previously collected property taxes to the company. How much isn’t clear — the District of North Vancouver declined an interview when contacted for this story and in 2019 told The Tyee there were too many factors at play to make a guess.

A 2020 annual report, however, shows the district had put aside $6.8 million for the “Seaspan tax reassessment recognition.”

Luckily for the DNV’s tax base, the court found that Seaspan would not get a tax break for owning polluted land, and in fact could owe additional property taxes.

In addition to being a win for the DNV, the ruling is also a potential step forward for environmental efforts focused on incentivizing the remediation of polluted lands, including those known as brownfields. Brownfields are polluted sites that are not currently in active use. The Seaspan site is not classified as a brownfield because it is an active industrial operation heavily used by the company.

Property tax rates are based on a land's assessed value, which is calculated annually by BC Assessment based on what a property could reasonably be sold for that year.

Seaspan argued that if there is pollution that needs remediation a property should be worth less because a hypothetical buyer would need to foot the remediation bill too.

This is a tactic used by dozens of companies in B.C. when dealing with brownfields and other polluted sites, says Derek Holloway, a retired BC Assessment senior appraiser. A company can sit on polluted land and appeal its assessed value in order to pay low property taxes instead of paying for costly remediation.

Holloway points to a property in Burnaby as an example, where pollution changed the assessed value of a site from $6 million in 2000 to just $2 in 2001 — less than the cost of a coffee. Today, after remediation, the property is worth $46.5 million.

The provincial government told The Tyee it has a database that identifies 25,000 brownfields in B.C., some of which are contaminated, some remediated and some that were investigated and found not to be contaminated.

This tactic could have worked for Seaspan if it wasn’t for a remediation order issued by the province in 2010 that told Seaspan and the site’s previous owner, Domtar, to clean the site up.

The site's polluted history dates back to the 1920s. From 1924 to 1965 Domtar ran a creosote wood preserving plant on the site, which polluted the land and groundwater, according to the Environmental Appeal Board.

The land changed ownership in 1965 when it was bought by Seaspan. According to the appeal board Seaspan was fully aware of the site’s polluted status and therefore took on the responsibility to contain and clean up the pollution.

The provincial government noticed creosote was leeching into the Burrard Inlet in 1995 and asked Seaspan and Domtar to come up with a remediation plan. The two companies argued over who should foot the bill for 15 years before the province issued a remediation order in 2010, which named both companies as responsible for paying for remediation.

The total remediation will cost around $50 million, most of which has already been paid, according to the B.C. Court of Appeal ruling.

Because the provincial remediation order said Seaspan and Domtar had to pay for site cleanup a hypothetical new buyer would not be responsible for site cleanup and therefore not liable for the cost of it, said judge David Harris in the ruling. That means the site’s assessed value would not decrease but possibly increase, as the hypothetical buyer would be protected from the cost of cleanup.

B.C. businesses will no longer be “rewarded for polluting or buying a polluted property and not doing their due diligence to clean it up,” Holloway says.

This is the first time the courts have said a provincial remediation order protects the value of a property, says Bruce Hallsor, council for BC Assessment.

Hallsor says the ruling on the Seaspan case will likely mean BC Assessment will no longer say a polluted site’s value is depreciated when there is a remediation order involved.

But Hallsor added a caveat: the province issues remediation orders fairly rarely, so it likely won’t impact that many sites.

The Tyee asked B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy how many properties have remediation orders attached to them, if those sites are also considered brownfields and if the Seaspan case will change how the province issues remediation orders, but did not hear back by press time.

For environmental lawyers, Hallsor said, a more important decision regarding brownfields emerged from a 2017 ruling that helped define the valuation of sites with lingering pollution.

In that case, which he was also involved in, Victory Motors in Abbotsford argued that an old gas station site should pay lower property taxes because of pollution. But the area was redeveloped and shops were opened, despite this pollution — so the site had demonstrable value, Hallsor says.

The rulings in the Victory Motors case and the Seaspan case mean that owners of brownfields and other polluted sites will likely be not allowed to pay reduced property taxes if the site has a profitable business on it, or if the pollution catches the attention of the Ministry of Environment and is ordered to be cleaned up.

When contacted for comment Seaspan replied with a statement saying it was waiting for the Property Assessment Appeal Board to finish its assessment of the site.

While it’s possible Seaspan could owe more taxes than it paid, it’s also possible that the company could still be entitled so get a fraction of its property taxes back, Hallsor says. Creosote is a tricky thing to clean up. There will always be creosote on site, even after the remediation is complete, according to the Property Assessment Appeal Board. So a new hypothetical site buyer might want a small discount, thereby reducing the site value slightly, Hallsor says. This will be nothing like the discount they were hoping for previously, he adds.

Seaspan has until Feb. 19, 2023, to decide if it wants to take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Where Should We Focus Our Solutions Journalism in the New Year?

Take this week's poll