Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

The Vancouver Plan, in Seven Minutes

WATCH: This informative City of Vancouver video explains what its 166-page document could mean for the future of the city.

Olamide Olaniyan TodayTheTyee.ca

Olamide Olaniyan is associate editor at The Tyee. Follow him on Twitter @olapalooza.
About Here’s Uytae Lee stands on a street wearing a black collared button-down shirt for a video for the City of Vancouver. Construction cranes tower in the background.
From housing and work to equity and the environment, here’s everything you need to know about Vancouver’s most consequential document and what it means for you.  Still from Lee’s video explaining the Vancouver Plan.

Don’t know what the Vancouver Plan is and are too embarrassed to ask at this point? Say no more.Luckily, there’s a familiar face to walk you through it — planning graduate and videographer Uytae Lee. He recently shot a video for the City of Vancouver about its recently approved and much talked about city plan.

Tyee readers are already familiar with Lee’s work. He regularly decomplicates urban and city planning issues for his YouTube video series About Here and we’ve featured some of his videos on The Tyee, from Vancouver’s missing middle, to solutions for the city’s rental crisis, to its endangered residential corner stores.

The 166-page Vancouver Plan is the culmination of three years of engagement with thousands of people in the city. As daunting as that sounds, Lee’s hijinks — explaining the plan to a room full of toddlers, explaining from Vancouver’s Playland amusement park and explaining the plan while waist-deep in False Creek — make the plan easier to digest.

In a little over seven minutes, Lee shares what the plan’s most important details tell us about the city’s priorities and goals for the next 30 years and why they should matter to you.

Come see what our friends at Viewpoint Vancouver have recognized as “excellence in explanation.”

Municipal policy can be confusing. Uytae Lee unpacks the much-anticipated Vancouver Plan in a little over seven minutes. Video via the City of Vancouver.

Why focus so much time an esoteric subject like the Vancouver Plan?

“I think [the Vancouver Plan is] probably the closest our local government has gotten to creating a city-wide plan for Vancouver since Harland Bartholomew’s plan for the city in 1929,” Lee told The Tyee via email.

“People might argue that there have been similar plans in the past such as CityPlan from the 1990s or even another Vancouver Plan from 1986, but I believe they lacked the overarching land-use strategy that this current plan has. I think that’s part of the reason why there’s often tension and unpredictability around developments in this city.”

Uytae Lee stands waist-deep in Vancouver’s False Creek near Habitat Island in the Olympic Village. The sky and water are grey. The Cambie Bridge is in the background.
Videographer Uytae Lee tells The Tyee: ‘I did not develop any infections or illnesses (that I’m aware of) after getting in the water at False Creek ;).' Still from the City of Vancouver’s video explaining the Vancouver Plan.

Lee said the video was made to be educational, but that he also hoped the video could spur more people in Vancouver to engage more with their city.

“I think it’s important for more people to be generally aware about the Vancouver Plan now because the city will need more input from citizens as it implements this plan. A key next step after Vancouver Plan is to create more detailed area plans for each neighbourhood, which will require more public input,” he said.

“I hope a video like this serves as a useful backgrounder for people attending future public engagement events for implementing the Vancouver Plan in the future.” [Tyee]

