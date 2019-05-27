‘Partisanship Is Trumping Principle’: Wilson-Raybould to Run as Independent This Fall

Jody Wilson-Raybould will run as an independent in the 2019 fall election campaign.

The former minister of justice and attorney general of Canada, who announced her decision to run as an independent this morning, was expelled from the federal Liberal caucus by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Her colleague Dr. Jane Philpott, who was removed from caucus for supporting Wilson-Raybould, also announced today she will run as an independent in her Markham-Stouffville riding in Ontario.

Wilson-Raybould will try to retain her current seat representing Vancouver Granville, a new riding she won for the Liberals in the 2015 federal election.

She acknowledged that an independent campaign would have challenges, but said a solo approach is the best way to transform Canadian political culture.

“As an independent, I will be truly free to take the guidance of citizens of Vancouver Granville and represent you. I will not try to convince myself that just because the way it’s always been done means that it must continue to be done that way.”

She told reporters and supporters at Marpole Neighbourhood House in south Vancouver this morning that she was proud of her accomplishments in government over the last four years.

But she wondered what more could have been accomplished if the political environment had been less partisan.

“Partisanship is trumping principle… exclusion is trumping inclusion, and the lack of diversity of voices was simply unacceptable and there’s been too much power in the centre.”

Wilson-Raybould said the Green Party of Canada and its leader Elizabeth May are “natural and necessary allies” when it comes to climate change. Rumours were widespread prior to today that Wilson-Raybould and Philpott would cross the floor to the Greens.

But ultimately, she chose the independent route.

“Climate change is the issue of our generation, and we need to move the conversation forward and develop [one] that is non-partisan, multigenerational, and one that will survive the life of any government,” she said.

Wilson-Raybould also noted reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and the Canadian government, urging a purposeful process that would lead to Indigenous peoples being full partners in Confederation.

“This is good for all of Canada. We have made progress, but it is not enough. We can and must do more.”

Wilson-Raybould said that citizens should make informed decision about policies, not just on party platforms, and that she does not believe that votes must be divided among three or four political parties.

“To be independent does not mean you’re alone working as one. On the contrary, it means you are committed to working with everyone,” she said.

“When I say independent, I mean independent in the true meaning of the word. Free from outside control, not depending on other’s authority, and not depending on another for livelihood or subsistence. The only thing I will depend on is the vision, service and support of citizens in this riding and listening to the voices of Canadians from coast to coast.”