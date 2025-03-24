Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Culture

Whimsical Statues Guard This Urban Staircase. Who Built It?

The case of the mysterious '39 steps' connector on Vancouver’s Great Northern Way.

Jen St. Denis 24 Mar 2025The Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee.

A collage shows the 39 steps, featuring two close-up cutouts of statues — a woman and a lion — and some newspaper clippings reading, 'Now Renting!,' '770 Great Northern Way (turn east off Main at 2nd),' and 'STUDIO – 1 BEDROOM – 2 BEDROOM SUITES – UNIQUELY MODERN.'
Mystery solved! These haunted vibe stairs, which connect Great Northern Way with 6th Ave., were built in the early 1970s. Photos by Jen St. Denis. Newspaper clippings from The Province via Newspapers.com.

The expansive staircase starts at Great Northern Way just north of Vancouver’s False Creek flats. It travels up the hill, connecting walkers with 6th Ave. At the top of the steps is a small garden area, a little free library and a tree hung with pink Christmas decorations.

Along the way, the staircase is guarded by whimsical statues: a headless, armless Venus de Milo. A lion in repose. A cherub surrounded by crystalline shapes.

This mossy staircase was built in the early 1970s by Aquilini and Zen, developers who erected and owned many rental buildings in the 1970s and 1980s. The stairs were built at the same time a large apartment building was constructed at 774 Great Northern Way.

A 1972 Province column includes a brief anecdote about the steps and how "local PR girl" Julia Switzer counted them, found there were 37 steps, and suggested adding two more so the building could be marketed with the tagline "the 39 steps," referring to the 1935 movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

An old newspaper clipping reads, 'NOW RENTING: The Thirty-Nine Steps. 770 Great Northern Way (Turn East off Main at 2nd).'
A 1972 newspaper advertisement for the newly-constructed apartment building named "The Thirty-Nine Steps." The Province via Newspapers.com.

TikTok creator Morgan Pitcher, who makes short videos about B.C. history, urban design and politics under the handle @Uncouver, took a look at the staircase in a 2023 video, where he noted the steps get a brief mention in a report about the history of the area created for the City of Vancouver by heritage consultant Donald Luxton.

That report details the history of the Eastern Core, an area of the city that was once the eastern extension of False Creek before part of the creek was filled in and the area became home to rail yards, the city dump, a sawmill and factories.

Today the False Creek Flats have been earmarked for light industrial, manufacturing and other commercial uses. The area is also home to Emily Carr University of Art and Design’s new campus. Residential zoning starts at the edge of the False Creek Flats, and Great Northern Way is the border between commercial and residential zoning.

Three ads in the Province published in 1972 from a cement vendor, a furniture rental company and an electrical contractor congratulate Aquilini and Zen Construction for completing "The 39 Steps Apartment Complex."

The building was constructed during a building boom for rental apartments in B.C., spurred by government tax incentives designed to boost rental construction.

A statue of a woman. She is mostly white but her lips have been painted red.
A statue of a lion. The top half of the lion has been painted a light blue. The bottom half has been painted a light gold.
Photos by Jen St. Denis.

In the 1980s, real estate development would turn away from rentals to focus on condo buildings — a transition that would eventually lead to a huge deficit in rental construction that still affects B.C.’s unaffordable housing market today.

BC Assessment records show "The 39 Steps" building is now operated as a strata condo.

Aquilini Development is now one of B.C.’s largest and most well-known real estate companies, but in the early 1980s Giovanni Zen and Luigi Aquilini — the owners of over two dozen apartment buildings in the Vancouver area — were the subject of complaints from the many renters who saw their rents rise by 20 to 30 per cent after the Social Credit government of the day abolished rent controls. The Zen family continued to be the focus of complaints about rental standards into the mid-2000s.

If the statues that decorate the staircase look familiar, that’s because they were made by Ital Decor, the Burnaby company that made many of the statues that decorate thousands of "Vancouver Specials" — boxy houses built across East Vancouver and Burnaby in the 1960s and ’70s. Ital Decor makes statues ranging from saints and gods to dwarves, gnomes, animals and plants. In 2023, Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung wrote about the company’s role in Vancouver’s unique urban history.

Today, the "39 Steps" staircase looks a little worse for wear, with some paving stones missing and cracked, although their mossiness makes the stairs feel mysterious and perhaps slightly haunted. There are no guardrails, and people descend the stairs very gingerly.

When The Tyee asked city staff about the condition of the stairs, communications staff said the city is not responsible for their upkeep, but that property use inspectors would be dispatched to take a closer look. [Tyee]

