When Times Are Tough, the Tough Turn to Poetry

April is national poetry month. And there are a lot of reasons to turn to the intimate practice of poetry, which allows us to reach for things in writing when we cannot quite utter them in everyday speech.

To celebrate this poetry month — and potentially offer ways to process all the various upheavals and atrocities of the news cycle — we are sharing poems excerpted from three collections out this spring (plus a bonus selection from last year).

‘Midway’ by Kayla Czaga

Victoria-based poet Kayla Czaga has a particularly special way with words — a mix of playfulness and poignancy that really sneaks up on you. Her debut, For Your Safety Please Hold On, won the Gerald Lampert Award, and was shortlisted for a Governor General’s Award and the Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize, simultaneously introducing her poetry and establishing her as a key figure in contemporary literature. Czaga’s third book, Midway, published April 2, is an exploration of grief. Born in 1989, Czaga has now lost both her parents and must now learn what it means to live in the world without them.

Coho

Whenever I’m sad, I lift my fish book

off the shelf and let it fall open in my lap.

Today I got coho. I would’ve liked an eel

or even a smelt but I only get one flip.

That’s the game: one feeling, one flip.

Years ago, my father and I caught a salmon

so small we assumed we’d hooked weeds—

the bell he clipped to the tip of his rod

barely rattled. When we finally reeled in

there it was at the end of our line, limp

and tiny, like an infant’s filthy sock.

My father knelt down at the river’s edge

to unhook it. Cupping it in his palms,

he said, “I dunno. Might not make it.”

Each syllable came out with a little cloud.

Then the fish swam away. I wish it would

let me go, this feeling, but I like its warm

hands, the way it wears my father’s face.



“Coho” from Midway by Kayla Czaga ©2024 Kayla Czaga. Published by House of Anansi Press. “Coho” has previously appeared in the Walrus.

‘Song & Dread’ by Otoniya J. Okot Bitek

Otoniya J. Okot Bitek’s 100 Days, which won the Glenna Luschei Prize for African Poetry and was shortlisted for the Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry, among others, bore witness to the atrocities of the Rwandan genocide in 100 poems. Song & Dread bears witness in its own way: beginning on Pi Day 2020, Okot Bitek began documenting, as she writes in her author’s note, “how the media, the fear and lockdown came together in our lives.” As COVID-19 continues, carrying loss and pain, energy and fatigue, community and isolation, so Pi Day recurs in Okot Bitek’s poetic practice.

pi day 14

today an impossibly bent-over tree seeks my eye

skeletal branches budding this is the season

deep yellow forsythia this is the season

bluish-grey white cherry blossoms this is the season

large pink magnolia petals like tongues against the sky

this also is the season

this is the season



there has been a before

& there will be an after

with or without us

on these lands



“pi day 14” excerpted from Song & Dread by Otoniya J. Okot Bitek. Copyright 2024 by Otoniya J. Okot Bitek. Reprinted with permission of Talonbooks.

‘Teeth’ by Dallas Hunt

Dallas Hunt’s first poetry collection, Creeland, was nominated for the George Ryga Award for Social Awareness in Literature, the Gerald Lampert Memorial Award and the Indigenous Voices Award. His newest, Teeth, out April 13 from Nightwood Editions, “grapples with the material realities and imaginaries Indigenous communities face, as well as the pockets of livability that they inhabit just to survive.” It is also about joy, and flourishing; about grief; about squirrels, and bears, and cavities; about what it means as an Indigenous poet to have one’s work be “legible” as Indigenous poetry.

kaskitew maskwa

nohtâwiy works for

the resource extraction

industry, and handles

pumpjacks, water

lines, he caresses

the tools he needs

and the wheel

of the bobcat

he putters

around in



in his work

boots, underneath

a high wooden

pole, nohtâwiy begins

to climb, to labour

up the pole to

a platform



one that holds

him and his

breath hand in

hand, ascending

upwards toward

smoke and invisible

violence, toxins



until he notices

a black bear, mal-

nourished, teeth

missing, using its

paws, clambering

after him



nohtâwiy continues

to scale the wooden

beam, but maskwa

is relentless, aching,

doggedly scampering

up the pole

he is starving



the reason that wooden

beam and all

of its platforms exist

is to pillage the earth,

to destroy the hunting

grounds that the black

bear needs for nourishment

for itself and other maskwak



a contract broken

between those who

inhabit a shared space.

nohtâwiy decides

to jump

onto a pumpjack

and shatters

his leg in the process



he walks

with a cane now

and that bear, and nine

others, will be put

down, to find the

culprit in all of

this, to sniff out

DNA and emaciation



aside from the leg

nohtâwiy now suffers

from social anxiety,

like most of us do,

including kaskitew maskwa,

the black bear, who

witnessed a world

crumble around them



nohtâwiy is afraid of

public spaces now

malls, hotels and

familiar haunts that

have been full, to

the gills, since he was

a child



nohtâwiy is afraid now

as though each person

has a bear in them

waiting to come

out, desperate

and aching and,

maybe they do



“kaskitew maskwa” excerpted from Teeth by Dallas Hunt. Copyright 2024 by Dallas Hunt. Reprinted with permission of Nightwood Editions.

‘Talking to Strangers’ by Rhea Tregebov

Rhea Tregebov’s newest poetry collection, Talking to Strangers, also takes grief as one of its prongs of exploration. “I was smug in Grade One, judging the idolators / and their little gods as I learned that first / commandment. I continue smug, sure we’re / meat: matter not spirit,” Tregebov writes in “God.” So what does it mean to age, to lose friends and family, within this painful certainty? How do we do it? While Talking to Strangers doesn’t offer answers, it does offer rich moments of reflection.

Menial

Each time I drench the hydrangeas I have

the day Helen gave me their watery

needs and name. And when in my own kitchen

I drop three popcorn kernels into the pan,

then wait for their exact bursts, I hear John,

patient, tutoring me. Keep shaking the pan.

Dave’s large capable hands snapping

asparagus stalks for the grill, his knowing

where they want to break. Today I do not

want to slice cremini mushrooms for the quiche

I used to make Nancy. What alchemy

do I expect will feed those who no longer

need food? This is the year I count dead

friends, still count them on one hand.



“Menial” excerpted from Talking to Strangers by Rhea Tregebov. Copyright 2024 by Rhea Tregebov. Reprinted with permission of Véhicule Press.