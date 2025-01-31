Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Analysis
Politics
Labour + Industry
Alberta

Paradise Lost for Alberta Workers

The shine is off a province that now offers sluggish wages and Canada’s fastest inflation.

Jim Stanford 31 Jan 2025The Tyee

Jim Stanford is economist and director of the Centre for Future Work in Vancouver. This piece draws on his Alberta Wage Disadvantage report, published with the Alberta Federation of Labour.

Two people in hard hats and visi vests stand on a construction site next to large cranes and machinery.
Going backwards: Alberta is the only province where average real weekly earnings (hourly and salaried) were lower in 2024 than in 2019. Photo via Wikimedia.

“Think I'll go out to Alberta, weather's good there in the fall, I got some friends that I can go to workin' for...”

That’s not just a famous lyric by Ian Tyson. For years it’s been a siren song luring workers from other parts of Canada in search of a better life. From B.C. to Cape Breton, thousands of workers would migrate to Alberta each year in search of better jobs and higher wages.

In recent years, however, Alberta’s reputation as a promised land for workers has taken a battering, as documented in my report “The Alberta Wage Disadvantage: Evidence on Alberta’s Continuing Suppression of Wages and Salaries,” published this week in collaboration with the Alberta Federation of Labour.

For a decade, wages have grown more slowly in Alberta than in any other province. And workers’ real pay (adjusted for inflation) has been going backward — fast.

The latest statistics confirm that painful trend continued in 2024. Average hourly wages (for workers paid by the hour) grew 2.2 per cent last year — third worst of any province. (Most recent available wage data covers the first 10 months of 2024.) Across Canada as a whole, hourly wages grew 3.8 per cent.

But sluggish wages didn’t protect Albertans from inflation. To the contrary, Alberta recorded the fastest inflation of any province, with annual average consumer prices rising 2.9 per cent in 2024. Slow wage growth plus faster inflation means bad news for workers. The real value of the hourly wage (adjusted for inflation) declined 0.8 per cent in 2024. That marks the fourth year in a row, and the ninth year in the last 11, that real hourly wages in Alberta went backward. In contrast, real wages in other provinces have been rebounding briskly. On average across Canada, hourly wages (adjusted for inflation) grew 1.3 per cent in 2024.

For many years, Alberta boasted the highest wages and the strongest labour market in Canada. This was a key component of what was once called the “Alberta Advantage.”

Unfortunately, the tides have turned dramatically. Unemployment in Alberta has exceeded the national average since 2016. Hourly wage growth has been slower than in any other province, averaging just 1.5 per cent per year in nominal terms since 2013 — barely half the national average (2.8 per cent).

Alberta no longer holds the crown for highest-wage province. B.C. passed Alberta in 2023, and then Quebec jumped past in 2024. In 2013, average wages in Alberta were 17 per cent higher than the national average. By last year, that gap shrank to less than two per cent. Within another year or two, at this pace, Alberta’s wages will fall below the national average.

Despite sluggish wages, Alberta’s cost of living is among the highest in Canada. According to Statistics Canada’s “market basket measure,” Calgary is the second most expensive city in Canada (just behind Vancouver), while Edmonton ranks fourth (just behind Toronto). Again, weak wages plus high prices equals falling living standards.

Indeed, Alberta is the only province where average real weekly earnings (for both hourly and salaried staff) were lower in 2024 than in 2019 (when Alberta’s current United Conservative Party government came to power). This highlights that deliberate policy choices by governments, not natural “market forces,” are to blame. Falling real wages are the intended outcome of a proactive plan to shift income from workers to corporations.

No single policy reveals this anti-wage bias more than Alberta’s shameful minimum wage freeze: now tied (with Saskatchewan) for lowest in Canada, with no increase since October 2018. After six years of rapid inflation, its real value has fallen 17 per cent — producing a catastrophic decline in real earnings for the lowest-paid workers.

Other wage suppression measures further undermine pay. Rules on trade union formation and strike activity are the most restrictive of any province — making it harder to form a union, bargain effectively and strike if necessary. Union coverage is the lowest in Canada: just 23 per cent of workers have union protection, well below the Canadian average (30 per cent), and far behind union-friendly Quebec or Newfoundland (both 39 per cent).

During the pandemic, the provincial government engineered uniquely austere wage settlements across the broader public sector (including schools, hospitals and provincial administration). Most received just 3.75 per cent over four years (even as consumer prices soared 18 per cent). That further suppressed provincial wage performance.

Tens of thousands of workers in Alberta are now trying to make up lost ground in wage negotiations — including across the broader provincial public sector, and in many private workplaces. The government is up to its old tricks, however: using delaying tactics (like special dispute boards to defer strikes) and secret bargaining mandates to forcibly cap wage gains.

As a result of these deliberate policies, workers now face an “Alberta Disadvantage.” Real wages continue to go backward, and living standards are in crisis. So it’s little wonder workers are angry. Nurses rejected a mediator’s proposed settlement that would have left real wages still well below 2020 levels. Despite roadblocks thrown in their path by provincial strictures, thousands of support workers are now on strike at several school boards. Those actions could spread across other major public services in the weeks to come.

Measured by GDP per capita and productivity, Alberta is still Canada’s richest province. The province’s business sector (especially petroleum) has earned record profits since 2022 — in large part because of the same inflation that eroded the value of workers’ paycheques. Gross corporate profits ($184 billion in 2023, most recent data) are up 115 per cent since 2016 and now almost match the total value of all wages, salaries, pensions and employee benefits paid in the entire province ($191 billion, up just 25 per cent since 2016).

But that corporate wealth is not trickling down, thanks to the aggressively pro-business nature of the province’s policies and institutions. Perhaps this year’s labour militance in Alberta will spark a change in direction. [Tyee]

