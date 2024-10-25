Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Analysis
Rights + Justice
Municipal Politics

How a Livestream F-Bomb Turned Our Eyes Back to City Hall

The unserious moment revealed serious cracks in the foundation.

Harrison Mooney 25 Oct 2024The Tyee

Harrison Mooney is an associate editor at The Tyee. He is an award-winning author and journalist from Abbotsford, B.C., who recently won the Rakuten Kobo Emerging Writer Prize for his memoir, Invisible Boy.

Rebecca Bligh, at the right of the frame, looks incredulously at Sarah Kirby-Yung, at left, while seated inside Vancouver council chambers. Both women have blond hair and light skin and are wearing office attire. Behind them is extensive wood panelling. In the background to the right, Mayor Ken Sim walks by and looks on. He is a Chinese man with short black hair and medium skin; his hands are in his pockets.
A Better City Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh, right, reacts to a heated statement by fellow ABC Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, left, at a daylong meeting on Oct. 23 while Mayor Ken Sim walks by. Screenshot via YouTube.

With the provincial election now mostly behind us, apart from the part where we find out who won, and a federal election in the offing, you’d have to drop an F-bomb on the livestream of a city council meeting to get anyone to focus on Vancouver’s local politics.

That’s precisely what happened at Wednesday’s daylong meeting of the standing committee on policy and strategic priorities, where ABC Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung blew up at her ABC colleague Mike Klassen, who chaired the committee.

“If we could not dispense with procedure, and councillors could follow that out of respect for their colleagues... I would appreciate that,” said a heated Kirby-Yung. “This is not the Wild West of fucking procedure.”

The expletive stunned fellow ABC Coun. Rebecca Bligh, who quickly called a point of order, describing the moment as “highly inappropriate.”

As the councillors bickered and Mayor Ken Sim wandered behind the two women, his hands in his pockets, a 10-minute recess was called.

A clip of the moment, uploaded to X, has already racked up more than 80,000 views.

A profanity-laced dust-up in Vancouver city council chambers on Oct. 23 brought public attention back to what’s happening at city hall. Video via oops, spoon on YouTube.

There’s much to discuss here, but it bears mentioning the ABC councillors were discussing a motion on when to break for dinner.

One wonders if this outburst could have been avoided if the councillors prioritized snacks, like Mayor Ken Sim, seen pacing about in an unbuttoned dress shirt while thoroughly chewing his food.

With his own party’s councillors shouting and swearing at each other, a clear sign of cracks in the ABC supermajority, it’s honestly impressive that Sim is the one who comes off as the most unprofessional of the bunch.

“Why is Ken Sim walking around with snacks like a toddler,” one commenter asked.

Unserious behaviour with serious consequences

Seen by many as a deeply unserious mayor, who converted a city hall boardroom into his own personal gym and does chin-ups while chatting with columnists, Sim’s checked-out demeanour throughout the brief Oct. 23 clip will do little to belie this reputation.

Amid this unserious behaviour, however, is a serious bid to violate privacy rights. The tempestuous discussion on when to break for dinner is part of a larger debate over the motion of ABC councillors Brian Montague and Peter Meiszner to allow the Vancouver Police Department to access and record footage from the city’s traffic cameras.

Per the council members’ motion, this resolution’s aim is to “significantly enhance the VPD’s operational capabilities by providing real-time visual information that allows for a more effective and efficient deployment of police resources to incidents as they occur, not only for quicker response times but also for more informed and effective decision-making in critical situations.”

The counter-argument is that providing warrantless surveillance tools to the police is not only unwarranted but unconstitutional, as registered social worker and Pivot Legal Society anti-stigma campaigner Nina Taghaddosi explained in council chambers, not long after the recess.

“When people are in public space, we still have a fundamental and constitutional right to privacy,” she said. “Police powers to search people are limited to certain situations, and especially by the need to obtain a warrant from a judge. We’re very concerned that it’s unconstitutional to provide the police with unlimited and unsupervised access to the city’s video surveillance network.”

It’s just the latest move from a troublingly pro-police council and mayor, who has already allowed the VPD budget to balloon to over $443 million, and now wants to bypass provisions of the Criminal Code designed to protect individual privacy rights in public spaces.

When the motion came up, Coun. Klassen first asked if anybody wanted to abstain due to conflict of interest — a reasonable question, as Montague, co-sponsor of the motion, was the VPD spokesperson during the StingRay surveillance scandal and, prior to that, part of multiple surveillance positions within the department.

Meanwhile, Kirby-Yung, the star of the viral video clip, is married to former VPD officer Terry Yung, who recently ran with the BC NDP in the 2024 provincial election in Vancouver-Yaletown. At the time of this writing, Yung had 8,553 votes, 984 more than Melissa De Genova of the Conservative Party of BC.

De Genova is a former Non-Partisan Association park board commissioner and city councillor who is also married to a police officer. In 2022, De Genova introduced a similar, surveillance-minded motion in favour of installing closed-circuit televisions in Vancouver, so as to prevent violent crime. It was voted down 8-1, with only De Genova in favour.

But there were no conflicts, at least until council started talking about when to eat dinner.

Later that same evening, council voted to approve the motion, with Coun. Pete Fry the lone vote against.

“We have reasonable rights to privacy, including from unwarranted state surveillance,” said Fry, who argued that traffic camera footage should be recorded but made available to VPD only upon request.

“I do think it’s an erosion of our civil liberties,” he added.

The motion moves next to city staff, who are scheduled to report on the financial and legal implications of the plan by early 2025.

Council also agreed to delay dinner, if you were wondering. [Tyee]

  



