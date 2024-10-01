Where Does Rustad Draw the Line on Toxic Candidates?

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Where Does Rustad Draw the Line on Toxic Candidates?

After booting five of his own for weird views, now we know he’s echoed some of them. Time for a Logic Check.

Mo Amir TodayThe Tyee

Mo Amir is the host of the TV talk show This Is VANCOLOUR, now in its fourth season, Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on CHEK.

Profile of a 60-ish man with light skin tone, short grey hair and glasses, wearing a navy blue jacket over a white collared shirt. His mouth is open as if in mid-speech.
Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad won’t ditch any more of his candidates who have spouted outlandish conspiracy theories. One is John Rustad. Photo by Darryl Dyck, the Canadian Press.

[Editor’s note: This is the latest in an occasional series by Mo Amir called Logic Check, whose focus is explained in a sidebar to this article.]

The public release last week of a 200-page BC United dossier on candidates for the Conservative Party of British Columbia could actually benefit the Conservatives ahead of B.C.’s provincial election. But it raises questions about leader John Rustad’s decision-making in retaining or dismissing candidates with problematic internet footprints.

Under intense media scrutiny for his views or views expressed by his candidates, Rustad often thumps his chest in defiance of “cancel culture.” However, his party did replace several candidates this year after their offensive or bizarre social media comments were made public.

With Rustad’s own recently surfaced utterances of conspiracy theories, there are some serious questions about just how, and when, he decides a candidate proves too weird to run.

Removed, cut, ditched

In March, Jan Webb was removed as the Conservative candidate for Esquimalt-Colwood for spreading vaccine misinformation.

That same month, the Conservatives cut Dr. Stephen Malthouse as a candidate in Ladysmith-Oceanside for his views on COVID-19, including the claim that the COVID-19 vaccine caused magnetism. Allegedly, Dr. Malthouse had also signed illegitimate COVID-19 vaccine and mask exemptions.

In May, Damon Scrase stepped down as the Conservative candidate in Courtney-Comox after his anti-LGBTQ social media posts were spotlighted by CKNW radio host Jas Johal.

In September, the Conservatives ditched Rachael Weber as their candidate for Prince George-Mackenzie, after old Facebook posts surfaced in which she boosted a conspiracy theory about 5G networks being a “genocidal weapon.”

The Conservatives’ original candidate in West Vancouver-Capilano, Jaclyn Aubichon, also stepped down days after PressProgress reported that she had appeared on the Freedom Convoy’s donor list. As revealed by the dossier, Aubichon also amplified social media posts containing vaccine-related conspiracy theories and climate change denialism.

Now, with the leak of a dossier revealing similar views of other candidates — including Rustad — it’s unclear where exactly Rustad draws the line.

Rustad had weeks to act

With less than 48 hours before the Elections BC nominations deadline for the provincial election, CKNW radio host Jas Johal publicly shared BC United’s oppo-research dossier on the BC Conservatives.

The dossier catalogued questionable comments and social media posts from various Conservative candidates, including leader John Rustad. These posts encompassed a toxic mélange of climate change denialism, racism, anti-LGBTQ sentiments, conspiracy theories, misogyny and views simply labelled "bizarre."

While such social media posts previously ended the candidacies of Conservative hopefuls, further candidate cuts risk blowing the lid off the party’s hypocrisy.

Days before the dossier was made public, John Rustad himself was reeling from the emergence of two damaging video clips.

In one video, Rustad warned the 2023 Reclaiming Canada conference that Canadian children could soon be expected to eat bugs under the guise of climate change action. In another video, speaking to a group of public service workers against vaccine mandates in July, Rustad expressed regret over getting the “so-called vaccine” against COVID-19.

Weaponized by the BC NDP against Rustad, the videos had the Conservative leader ducking the media for an explanation.

Then, mere hours before Elections BC’s candidate nomination deadline, B.C. Premier (and BC NDP Leader) David Eby sent a letter to Rustad, urging him to drop seven candidates who had expressed “bizarre and dangerous views.”

Eby, however, neglected to articulate the most obvious logic for his plea: John Rustad already has an established pattern of dropping his own candidates for having expressed controversial or conspiratorial views.

(Rustad responded with a letter of his own, urging Eby to initiate an investigation against B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon on spurious conflict-of-interest allegations.)

Perhaps by the time of the dossier’s public release, it was too late for the Conservatives to replace any more candidates.

However, Rustad already had access to the dossier in August. On the same day that BC United agreed to suspend its campaign and endorse the BC Conservatives, BC United handed over the dossier to the Conservatives. In fact, Rachael Weber and Jaclyn Aubichon were only replaced as candidates after the Conservatives had the dossier in hand.

With the opportunity to draw from BC United’s vetted candidates, the BC Conservatives simply refused to replace most of the candidates whose problematic online activity is now in public view.

Johal’s gift to Rustad

Wittingly or unwittingly, Jas Johal did the BC Conservatives a favour that may have changed the course of the election.

Surely, the BC NDP had already compiled its own oppo research that mirrored the BC United dossier. It was going to come to light anyway, presumably in a strategic rollout protracted over the course of the campaign. Drip, drip, drip.

By releasing the information all at once, in one big dump, Johal may have upended a scheduled plan of BC NDP attacks against the BC Conservatives.

Now, in one fell tweet, the “bizarre” views of the BC Conservatives have the effect of “drinking from a firehose.”

Both the news cycle and the public are inundated with too much information, all at once, to effectively process the most damning or important revelations. It’s confusing and desensitizing, while (again, presumably) diluting any negative campaigning the BC NDP had planned.

It all becomes old news very quickly.

Meanwhile, the racist, misogynist and anti-LGBTQ views expressed by active BC Conservative candidates, as documented in the dossier, comprise the same types of views that prompted the removal of Damon Scrase as a Conservative candidate.

But it’s what the dossier reveals about John Rustad that might be most telling.

In an interview with former People’s Party of Canada candidate Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, Rustad espouses the belief that the “climate narrative” is part of a conspiracy to reduce the global population.

This belief extends beyond Rustad being an old-school climate change denier. Along with his bug-eating comments and his vaccine regret, it illustrates the leader of the Conservative Party of BC — who may very well be B.C.’s next premier — as an out-there conspiracy theorist.

Rustad’s views are comparable with the kind of conspiracy theories that cost Webb, Malthouse, Weber and Aubichon their candidacies with Rustad’s party.

The BC Conservative leader may, in fact, be sympathetic to the same views that some of his candidates were punished for espousing. At least, that’s what Rustad’s comments would suggest.

The difference is that John Rustad is lucky that it all came out the way it did.

Want to get even more of The Tyee’s election coverage? Sign up today for The Run. It’s a free B.C. election newsletter full of smart voices unpacking key issues, fact-checking politicians and exposing disinformation to clarifying light. Go beyond the horse-race headlines and subscribe now. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What’s Your Favourite Local Critter?

Take this week's poll