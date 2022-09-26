Why Are Public Dollars for Private Schools Rising?

Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Your $180 per year will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $180 per year is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
Education

Why Are Public Dollars for Private Schools Rising?

Ending the subsidies would free almost $500 million that the public system desperately needs.

Alex Hemingway TodayTheTyee.ca

Alex Hemingway is a senior economist and public finance analyst at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, B.C. Office.
Across a grassy lawn a large stone building which looks like a castle.
Ending public subsidies to elite private schools could help fund improvements to the pubic system. Photo of St. George’s junior school via Wikimedia Commons.

Private schools will collect nearly half a billion dollars in public funding from the B.C. government during this school year. This is in addition to other public subsidies to private schools — including elite prep schools — like tax exemptions.

The funding — $491 million — is more than double the amount provided in 2000, even adjusting for inflation. This far outstrips the growth in funding to public K-12 education over the same period.

In contrast, half the provinces in Canada, sensibly enough, don’t provide this type of public funding to private schools at all.

The bulk of the private school subsidies in B.C. flow to two major categories: first and foremost, religious schools, and, second, high-tuition elite prep schools.

The public subsidy is allocated using a formula that provides funding at a rate of either 50 per cent or 35 per cent of per-student funding in the public school system. Schools that charge more in tuition fees and spend more per student get the lower level of funding.

Additional forms of public subsidy for private schools include property tax exemptions, tax breaks on donations and tuition and even a child care tax credit on a portion of tuition attributed to recess and lunch, a tax advantage that prep schools like Vancouver’s St. George’s School have promoted to their clientele.

Do most British Columbians want public resources directed to the private school system? The answer, perhaps not surprisingly, is no.

Repeated public opinion polls have found that about two-thirds of British Columbians oppose public funding for private schools, with this number rising to four in five opposed in the case of elite prep schools.

Even as subsidies flow to private schools, funding for public schools has failed to keep up with needs.

Inadequate funding for students with special educational needs is one of the most glaring gaps. An analysis from the BC Teachers’ Federation found special education funding from the province only covers about two-thirds of school districts’ actual special education spending, a shortfall that “creates austerity pressures to ration special education services at the district level and results in the redirection of funds from other areas with their own pressing needs.”

For at least two decades public schools have endured chronic underfunding, illegal ripping up of teachers’ contracts, school closures and expansion of class sizes under the previous BC Liberal provincial government. Teacher shortages and recruitment challenges are another long-standing problem that has only been worsened by the pandemic. Given that B.C. has among the lowest starting salaries for teachers in the country, about $8,000 lower than in Alberta, this is no surprise.

B.C.’s educators have accomplished a remarkable amount under these circumstances. But there is a cost to pay for underfunding. There is an urgent need to invest in our public schools and fix the broken provincial funding formula, especially as it relates to special educational needs. Few things are more important to a society’s long-term success than a strong and inclusive public education system.

B.C. has more than enough capacity to make that reinvestment. We’re an extremely rich province, but an increasingly unequal one.

Taking almost $500 million in taxpayer funding from private schools and redirecting it to the public system is one measure that could help.

That simple change to funding regulations would provide a seven-per-cent increase in public school funding to address the needs of students.

Private school backers say that if subsidies stop, some students will move back into the public system, increasing costs.

That may be so. However there is no straightforward relationship between private school enrolments and public subsidy levels. For example, Alberta has higher private school subsidy rates than B.C. but lower enrolment levels.

Regardless, if there was a trend of private school students returning to public classrooms after the withdrawal of subsidies, that’s all to the good. A strong universal public education system can be one of the great equalizers in our society.

One obvious place to start is phasing out public funding to the elite, expensive prep schools classified as “Group 2” under the province’s funding rubric. These schools, with high tuition fees, receive more than 10 per cent of publicly funded subsidies to private schools.

The group consists largely of elite schools like Vancouver’s St. George’s, which charges tuition fees of $29,600 per year for “day school” students (rising to over $60,000 per year for boarding students).

It’s just one of more than two dozen publicly subsidized private prep schools, among them Crofton House School, with $27,200 tuition, West Point Grey Academy ($26,860), Stratford Hall ($28,670), York House School ($26,250) and Shawnigan Lake School ($33,205).

All topped up with taxpayer funding.

Public schools have been underfunded for far too long in this province and students, including those with special educational needs, are not receiving the resources they need.

The good news is B.C. has every ability to close the funding gap and reinvest in public education. Rather than continuing to massively subsidize private schools, these resources should be redirected to building stronger public schools for all. [Tyee]

Read more: Education

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Canada Should Cut Ties with the Monarchy?

Take this week's poll