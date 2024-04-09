Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

The Tyee’s Got a New Book! Join Our ‘Points of Interest’ Launch Party

We gathered 20 years of Tyee offerings from some of our region’s best writers. Celebrate on April 23.

Jeanette Ageson

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

On a kitchen table: a blue and white coffee cup filled with coffee, sitting beside 'Points of Interest,' a book with a colourful cover.
‘An insider’s guide to the hot spots, bright spots, and dark corners of BC’ is how author John Vaillant describes our new anthology.

Turning 20 this past fall has had The Tyee team feeling in a reflective mood. Normally we’re running fast to bring you the next fresh batch of stories about what’s happening in this corner of the world right now. But when we pause to look back, we are amazed to realize how many powerful and beautiful pieces we’ve published over the past two decades by writers all over this place we call British Columbia.

So we picked 30 of the best stories and put them in a new anthology. We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with Greystone Books to publish Points of Interest, which will be released and available for sale in bookstores starting April 23.

We’re eager to celebrate this huge milestone with our readers at our launch party at Steamworks in Vancouver. RSVP now for this free event and we’ll see you there.

Event details:

Points of Interest Book Launch
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Steamworks Brewpub, 375 Water St., Vancouver
Doors open at 6 p.m., remarks at 7 p.m.
Free entry, books available for purchase
Register now

When you register, you can also opt to pre-purchase a book. One will be held for you at the book table at the event, and if you end up not being able to make it, you can pick it up at Upstart & Crow on Granville Island or contact them to arrange shipping.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event.

More about Points of Interest

More than a visitor’s guide to the region, this new anthology of 30 essays and articles is “an insider’s guide to the hot spots, bright spots, and dark corners of B.C., a place that never fails to surprise,” recommends acclaimed author John Vaillant.

Featuring the distinct perspectives of some of the region’s most celebrated writers, these essays run the gamut: take the 100-Mile Diet north with J.B. MacKinnon and Alisa Smith; discover the truth about blueberry picking in Abbotsford with Harrison Mooney; learn how seagulls on Granville Island are controlled using raptors with Michelle Cyca; and unearth the fate of Cumberland’s early Chinese community with Michael John Lo.

Edited by The Tyee’s David Beers and andrea bennett, Points of Interest includes pieces by many current Tyee regular contributors, including Steve Burgess, Christopher Cheung, Amanda Follett Hosgood, Andrew Nikiforuk and Dorothy Woodend. (The book starts off with a bang, literally, as Woodend mixes humour and pathos recalling the time she made the lights go out in Creston while growing up there as a teen. How? We won’t spoil the surprise.)

From Victoria to Atlin, Tofino to the Chilcotin, Points of Interest takes readers on an eclectic literary road trip through B.C. culture. Every stop on the way is illustrated and finishes with several fun facts about the essay’s location.

Help us launch Points of Interest into the world and leave with a copy tucked in your backpack, Tyee fellow travellers. See you on April 23! [Tyee]

