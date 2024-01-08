The Tyee Is Hiring a Manager of Supporter Engagement

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News

The Tyee Is Hiring a Manager of Supporter Engagement

Be a part of the team that is growing independent journalism in Canada. The application deadline is Feb. 2.

Jeanette Ageson 8 Jan 2024The Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

Four people at work in the Tyee office. One is talking on the phone and one is working on a laptop.
Our Tyee community of readers make all we do possible. You’ll be their friendly first point of contact. Photo via The Tyee.

Love independent media and the engaged readers who give it life? We may have a job for you.

The Tyee is hiring a manager of supporter engagement to work out of our Vancouver, B.C., office. The position is full time, Monday to Friday.

The Tyee’s business model is centred on earning revenue through our reader support program called Tyee Builders. Over the last 10 years, revenue from Tyee Builders has increased 10-fold and has supported the growth of our non-profit newsroom.

As manager of supporter engagement, you’ll play a critical role in our business operations by supporting the Tyee Builders program. You’ll provide prompt and helpful responses to supporter inquiries, make sure supporter swag is mailed out and keep our donor records up to date and accurate in our Salesforce database.

You’ll work as part of our audience development team to come up with new initiatives to retain supporters, improve their user experience and act as a conduit of feedback from our supporters back to our editorial team.

The manager of supporter engagement also helps to plan and execute reader engagement events put on by The Tyee.

The Tyee is on the cusp of an exciting new development — in the next year, we expect to gain registered journalism organization status, which means we’ll be able to issue tax receipts to our supporters. When we gain that status, you’ll work to make sure our new receipting system is working properly and getting Canada Revenue Agency-compliant tax receipts sent out to donors.

This job is ideally suited for someone who is an empathic and organized communicator. We’re looking for someone who will treat our Tyee Builder members as the highly valued community they are. You’re comfortable picking up the phone to call our supporters and approaching all manner of feedback with humility, diplomacy and creative problem-solving. It very much helps if you are an avid reader of journalism and a fan of The Tyee, as you’ll be connecting with other readers and supporters.

Work will mostly be done out of our office in downtown Vancouver, but there is some flexibility to work some days from home.

The position is full time (37.5 hours per week). The salary range for this role is $54,000 to $59,000 per year. Benefits include starting with three weeks' paid vacation, phone and computer coverage and extended health benefits.

Responsibilities:

Requirements (the right candidate ticks these boxes):

Bonus skills (great to have, but not a deal-breaker if you don’t have these right now):

If you think you’d be a good fit, please submit your cover letter and resumé explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs[at]thetyee[dot]ca. Please put "Manager of Supporter Engagement" in the subject line. The deadline for applications is midnight Pacific time on Friday, Feb. 2. Read the full job description.

The recruitment process will include at least two rounds of interviews and may include a paid skills test.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce. We encourage applications from people who may be underrepresented in the industry and are committed to fostering a welcoming culture that encourages flexibility and inclusion.

If you’re a people person, love independent media and want to be part of growing a non-profit news outlet, we’d love to hear from you. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Read Your Books?

Take this week's poll