Media

Thank You! Our Member Drive Passed Its Goal by 20 Per Cent

The Tyee is set up for a great 2022, thanks to our supporters.

By Jeanette Ageson and Robyn Smith Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee. Robyn Smith is editor of The Tyee.
We welcomed 783 new monthly supporters and nearly as many one-time supporters by our deadline on Dec. 31. Momentum carried us even further, to 790 monthlies by Sunday evening!

Happy New Year to all our readers, and we extend an especially warm welcome to our hundreds of new Tyee Builders.

In December, we issued a challenge to our readers: sign up to our paid membership program, Tyee Builders, and help us keep up our momentum and do even more impactful journalism in 2022. We call the program Tyee Builders because that’s what our members do — they help us build our newsroom. Over the past two years, we’ve doubled our staff team, brought on new regular contributors and have increased the number and quality of our stories. And we’re able to keep it all open and accessible for all to read because of our members.

Our goal was to bring on 650 new monthly supporters, and we’re happy to report that at midnight on Dec. 31, our campaign deadline, 783 new monthly supporters had signed up, and just about as many others chipped in one-time contributions. And additional contributions keep trickling in. To see a list of people who contributed to this campaign, go to our donation page and scroll down. Amazing!

This puts us in a strong place to transition to a new business model. Our status as a non-profit begins… now! In the weeks to come, we will be saying more about the good things this means for The Tyee and our community.

Our deepest thanks to all who signed up for helping us prepare for an even better 2022, and for helping us prove that our paywall-free, reader-supported business model has a bright future. What an incredible boost to our team’s already high motivation. What a tribute to the promise and power of independent journalism.

Now, back to work. [Tyee]

