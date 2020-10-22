We value: Our readers.
The Tyee Is Hiring a Senior Editor

We’re in a big growth period and ready to add a new team member. Applications accepted on a rolling basis.

By Jeanette Ageson and Robyn Smith Today | TheTyee.ca

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.
Robyn Smith is editor of The Tyee.
TyeeFishHiring.jpg
Applications accepted starting Oct. 26.

The Tyee is hiring a full-time senior editor to join our award-winning team.

The ideal candidate will have at least two years’ experience editing news and feature writing for a professional publication. They will be quick and confident in their work, understand the basics of editing for libel, have demonstrated ability to build positive working relationships with writers, and show they can write snappy display copy. And they’ll understand The Tyee’s approach to journalism.

The Tyee has been a leading Canadian independent news source for 17 years with a reputation for in-depth reporting that creates change. We’re in a period of growth, and this role will be essential as we continue to add new writers and reporting beats to our roster.

Roles and responsibilities

Required skills

Further requirements (the right candidate will tick these boxes):

The annual salary range for this position is $60,000 to 65,000, plus benefits. We would prefer the candidate be British Columbia-based, but we’re open to remote working particularly if the candidate has deep knowledge of the issues facing British Columbians.

Please submit your cover letter and resume explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs@thetyee.ca. Please put “senior editor” in the subject line.

We will start accepting applications on Oct. 26 and continue our search until we find the right candidate.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce and encourage applications from Indigenous people, gender non-conforming people, people of colour, and people with a disability. If you’re creative, hard-working and love independent media, we’d love to meet you. [Tyee]

