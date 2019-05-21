Tyee Announces Third Fellowship for Emerging Indigenous Reporter

The Tyee is now accepting applications for a two-month paid fellowship in our Vancouver newsroom for an emerging Indigenous reporter. Please help us spread the word!

This is the third such fellowship hosted at The Tyee in partnership with Journalists for Human Rights. We’ve been thrilled by the success of the partnership so far.

Our first fellow, Emilee Gilpin, went on to work as a full-time reporter for National Observer. And our most recent fellow, Andrea Smith, was nominated for a national Canadian Association of Journalists award for her Tyee work.

The successful candidate will join our team and work with Tyee editors to develop an in-depth reporting project on a public interest issue, while also having the opportunity to work on breaking stories. We’re looking for someone with big ideas and a commitment to creative journalism.

The position is made possible through JHR’s Indigenous Reporters Program, which began in 2014. The program aims to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in Canadian media, as well as offer Indigenous youth a pathway toward a journalism career.

The deadline to apply is June 23, 2019. We are aiming for a starting time of August or September 2019. Applicants will identify as Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit).

For more information on how to apply and details on the position, go here.