Tyee News
  |  
Media

Tyee Announces Third Fellowship for Emerging Indigenous Reporter

We’re seeking our next writer for this great (and paid) opportunity.

By Robyn Smith Today | TheTyee.ca

Robyn Smith is editor of The Tyee.
image atom
The new fellow will join our Vancouver newsroom team and work with Tyee editors to develop an in-depth reporting project on a public interest issue.

The Tyee is now accepting applications for a two-month paid fellowship in our Vancouver newsroom for an emerging Indigenous reporter. Please help us spread the word!

This is the third such fellowship hosted at The Tyee in partnership with Journalists for Human Rights. We’ve been thrilled by the success of the partnership so far.

Our first fellow, Emilee Gilpin, went on to work as a full-time reporter for National Observer. And our most recent fellow, Andrea Smith, was nominated for a national Canadian Association of Journalists award for her Tyee work.

The successful candidate will join our team and work with Tyee editors to develop an in-depth reporting project on a public interest issue, while also having the opportunity to work on breaking stories. We’re looking for someone with big ideas and a commitment to creative journalism.

The position is made possible through JHR’s Indigenous Reporters Program, which began in 2014. The program aims to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in Canadian media, as well as offer Indigenous youth a pathway toward a journalism career.

The deadline to apply is June 23, 2019. We are aiming for a starting time of August or September 2019. Applicants will identify as Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit).

For more information on how to apply and details on the position, go here. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are there other plastic words that pollute our world? If so, what are they?

Take this week's poll